A new docuseries examines the fatal divorce between attorneys Catherine and Allan Kassenoff, featuring interviews with their daughters and a nanny who disputes abuse claims.

A new documentary series examining the tragic divorce and subsequent suicide of New York attorney Catherine Kassenoff is set to release on Paramount+, offering a stark look at a high-profile legal battle that ended in death. The docuseries, titled He Said She Said: Till Death Do Us Part, arrives streaming on November 17, diving into the complex personal and professional dynamics between the late attorney and her estranged husband, Allan Kassenoff.

Documentary Details and Family Perspectives

The production explores the narrative through exclusive interviews with Allan Kassenoff, a patent litigator for major clients like Pfizer and Samsung, and their three daughters, who are currently aged 17, 15, and 13. The girls allege that Catherine was the primary source of abuse within the family, a claim that has caused them unimaginable grief and distress, including receiving death threats. This perspective directly contradicts the final messages Catherine left behind, which accused Allan of severe abuse and terror.

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Timeline of the Fatal May 27, 2023 Events

Catherine Kassenoff, who previously held a position in Governor Kathy Hochul's office, ended her life on May 27, 2023, after posting a farewell message on Facebook that detailed her struggles with a corrosive divorce. In her final communication, she stated she could no longer endure the alleged abuse of Allan Kassenoff, her husband of 16 years, and announced plans for assisted death in Switzerland. She emailed hundreds of individuals, including legal contacts and friends, a swan song containing court documents and therapy records to support her claims.

Nanny Testimony and Contrasting Accounts

Katherine Klein, the family nanny and the last person to speak with Catherine on May 27, 2023, disputes the narrative of maternal abuse portrayed in some circles. Klein told the Daily Mail that accusations against Catherine following her suicide were not fair, recalling how she begged her friend not to take her life when she received the final email. Klein described witnessing the verbal spats between the couple, stating that Allan Kassenoff verbally and mentally pulverized Catherine, wearing her down until she broke.

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Origins of the Kassenoff Marriage and Health Crisis

Allan and Catherine Kassenoff first met in 2005 in New York City when they were 33 and 37 years old, working together at his law firm before marrying. Their union faced early challenges due to religious differences, as Allan was raised in an Orthodox Jewish family while Catherine was raised in a West Virginia Egyptian Coptic Christian family, leading to an elopement in Puerto Rico after one year of dating. The relationship faced a severe strain less than two years into the marriage when Catherine was diagnosed with rare, aggressive breast cancer, an illness her therapist noted Allan struggled to handle.

Legal Fallout and Career Consequences

The divorce proceedings triggered a vicious custody battle that went viral on TikTok, with Catherine alleging a corrupt legal system rigged by Allan to bar her from their children. In the aftermath of her death, Allan Kassenoff left his partnership at the law firm Greenberg Traurig, marking the end of a prominent career in patent litigation. The case highlights the devastating personal toll of high-stakes legal disputes, leaving a family fractured and a community in mourning three years after the tragedy.