Kat Graham's Scenes Cut from Michael Jackson Biopic Amid Controversy Over Child Abuse Allegations

Actress Kat Graham reveals her scenes as Diana Ross were removed from the new Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' due to legal considerations, adding to the controversy surrounding the film's decision to omit the child abuse allegations against the singer.

The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, simply titled 'Michael', has been met with significant controversy and critical backlash even before its widespread release. A major point of contention revolves around the extensive editing of the film, specifically the removal of scenes addressing the serious allegations of child molestation that plagued Jackson’s later life.

Actress Kat Graham, who portrayed Diana Ross – a close friend and confidante of the King of Pop – has publicly revealed that her scenes were cut from the final version due to unspecified 'legal considerations'. This revelation came just a day before the film’s scheduled debut, adding to the growing sense of disappointment and frustration surrounding the project.

The decision to excise the child abuse storyline stems from a clause within a previous settlement agreement with Jordan Chandler, one of Jackson’s accusers. This clause reportedly prohibited any depiction or mention of Chandler in any film about the singer. Originally, the film’s narrative included a sequence showing investigators searching Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, and a substantial portion of the third act focused on the aftermath of the allegations.

However, upon discovering the restriction, producers were forced to reshoot the ending, causing a delay of approximately one year in the film’s release. This drastic alteration has drawn sharp criticism, with many arguing that it presents a sanitized and incomplete portrayal of Jackson’s life and legacy.

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson (Michael’s nephew) as the iconic performer, aims to chronicle Jackson’s journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 through the beginning of his solo career. The critical response has been overwhelmingly negative, with reviewers labeling the film as 'bland', 'simplistic', and 'riddled with egregious omissions'. BBC News described it as a 'barely competent daytime TV movie', while Brian Viner of the Daily Mail blasted it as 'unchallenging'.

Beyond the removal of the abuse allegations, the film has also faced criticism for its perceived dishonesty and pandering to a specific segment of Jackson’s fanbase. Paris Jackson, Michael’s daughter, has publicly expressed her dissatisfaction, stating that the film is 'dishonest' and 'full of lies', controlled by a narrative that doesn’t reflect reality.

Furthermore, several key figures from Jackson’s life, including his sister Janet Jackson, declined to participate in the film, further highlighting the internal divisions and sensitivities surrounding his story. The removal of Kat Graham’s portrayal of Diana Ross, a figure deeply intertwined with Jackson’s personal and professional life – she inducted The Jackson 5 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was even named as a backup guardian for his children – underscores the extent to which the filmmakers prioritized legal concerns over a comprehensive and nuanced depiction of the singer’s life





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