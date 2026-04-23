Kat Graham's Scenes Cut from Michael Jackson Biopic Amidst Controversy Over Child Abuse Allegations

Actress Kat Graham reveals her scenes as Diana Ross were removed from the new Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' due to legal concerns, as the film faces backlash for omitting the child abuse allegations against the singer.

The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, simply titled 'Michael', has been met with significant controversy and critical backlash even before its widespread release. A major point of contention revolves around the extensive editing of the film, specifically the removal of scenes addressing the serious allegations of child molestation that plagued Jackson’s life and career.

Actress Kat Graham, who portrayed Diana Ross – a close friend and confidante of the King of Pop – has publicly revealed that her scenes were cut from the final version due to unspecified 'legal considerations'. This revelation came just a day before the film’s scheduled debut, adding to the growing sense of disappointment and frustration surrounding the project.

The decision to excise the child abuse storyline stems from a clause within a previous settlement agreement with Jordan Chandler, one of Jackson’s accusers. This clause reportedly prohibited any depiction or mention of Chandler in any film about the singer. Originally, the film included a sequence showing investigators searching Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, and a substantial portion of the third act focused on the aftermath of the allegations.

However, producers were forced to reshoot the ending, causing a year-long delay in the film’s release. This drastic alteration has drawn sharp criticism, with many arguing that it presents a sanitized and incomplete portrayal of Jackson’s life, glossing over a crucial and deeply troubling aspect of his public persona.

The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson (Michael’s nephew) as the iconic performer, aims to chronicle Jackson’s journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 through the beginning of his solo career. The critical response has been overwhelmingly negative, with reviewers labeling the film as 'bland', 'simplistic', and 'riddled with egregious omissions'. BBC News described it as a 'barely competent daytime TV movie', while the Daily Mail’s Brian Viner blasted it as 'unchallenging'.

Beyond the removal of the abuse allegations, the film has also faced criticism for its lack of participation from key figures in Jackson’s life, including his sister Janet Jackson, who declined to be involved. Perhaps even more damning is the public disapproval from Jackson’s own daughter, Paris Jackson, who has openly expressed her disappointment with the film’s 'dishonesty' and its tendency to 'pander to a very specific section of my dad's fandom that still lives in a fantasy'.

She argues that the film prioritizes a controlled narrative over accuracy and truth, presenting a sugar-coated version of events that ultimately feels disingenuous. The controversy surrounding 'Michael' highlights the complex challenges of portraying the life of a controversial figure and the delicate balance between artistic license and historical responsibility. The film’s fate now hangs in the balance, facing a difficult path to acceptance given the widespread criticism and the deeply sensitive nature of the subject matter





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Kat Graham's Scenes Cut from Michael Jackson Biopic Amid Controversy Over Child Abuse AllegationsActress Kat Graham reveals her scenes as Diana Ross were removed from the new Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' due to legal considerations, adding to the controversy surrounding the film's decision to omit the child abuse allegations against the singer.

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