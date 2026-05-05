Kate and Cat's Favourite Shirts: Where to Buy the Perfect Spring Staple

Discover the exact shirts worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Cat Deeley, and find out where to shop their stylish spring wardrobe staples. From WNU to M&S and Boden, we've got you covered.

With the arrival of warmer weather and clear blue skies, now is an ideal moment to revitalize your spring wardrobe, and a versatile shirt is an excellent starting point.

This wardrobe essential has been embraced by prominent figures such as Catherine, Princess of Wales, and television personality Cat Deeley, demonstrating its adaptability and enduring style. Both Kate and Cat have a preference for light blue shirts, skillfully pairing them with a diverse range of outfits, from relaxed denim to sophisticated tailoring, highlighting their remarkable versatility.

This article details the specific shirts favored by these influential women, provides styling suggestions, and, crucially, directs readers to where they can purchase these coveted items. Catherine, Princess of Wales, has demonstrated her appreciation for an oversized blue shirt from the British brand WNU (With Nothing Underneath) on multiple public appearances this year. Her fondness for the label is evident, as she previously wore the same design in white last September, a choice subsequently mirrored by her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

The brand's Boyfriend shirt is renowned for its relaxed silhouette and subtle menswear-inspired details, featuring a left-over-right fastening that adheres to classic tailoring principles. This shirt effortlessly complements a variety of ensembles, from tailored shorts to midi skirts, establishing it as a year-round wardrobe staple. Having personally visited WNU's Belgravia flagship store, I can attest to its understated elegance, effortless aesthetic, and exceptional comfort.

The quality of the fabric and the attention to detail are immediately apparent, making it a worthwhile investment for any wardrobe. The shirt’s ability to be dressed up or down makes it a truly versatile piece, suitable for a wide range of occasions. It’s a testament to the power of simple, well-made clothing. Cat Deeley has showcased her affinity for refined classics with an M&S two-tone shirt, which she paired with wide-leg jeans during her presentation on This Morning.

The contrast collar and cuffs provide a modern twist on a traditional wardrobe staple, adding a touch of sophistication. The oversized fit and extended length allow for flexible styling options – it can be worn loose for a relaxed look or tucked in to define the waist. The concealed button-through front contributes to a polished and refined finish. This shirt represents a perfect fusion of classic and contemporary design elements, all available at an accessible price point of just £36.

Furthermore, Cat Deeley has also selected a blue cotton shirt from Boden, characterized by its straight silhouette and curved hem. While she styled hers with a luxurious velvet trouser suit for a glamorous appearance, it would be equally suitable for both casual and more formal settings. Kate previously sported a remarkably similar Boden shirt last year, which quickly sold out, making this current version a desirable option to acquire while it remains in stock.

The Boden shirt offers a similar level of versatility and quality as the WNU Boyfriend shirt, providing consumers with a range of choices to suit their individual preferences and budgets. The attention to detail in the design and construction of both shirts ensures a comfortable and flattering fit. These shirts are not merely fashion items; they are investments in timeless style and enduring quality





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Kate Middleton Cat Deeley Shirts Spring Fashion WNU M&S Boden Style Wardrobe Staples

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