Kate and Gerry McCann express disappointment over dramatization of their daughter Madeleine's disappearance

The parents of missing Madeleine McCann expressed disappointment that a new true crime drama about their daughter's disappearance was made without their consent. The drama, featuring Laura Bayston in the lead role, depicted Madeleine's mother as a suspect during the investigation. Channel 5 acknowledged the sensitivity of the subject matter but denied having their consent

Kate and Gerry McCann said they were not consulted over the dramatization of their time as suspects in the case of their daughter's 2007 disappearance.

The parents of Madeleine McCann have said they are \"disappointed\" that a new true crime drama about their daughter\'s disappearance was made without them being consulted or asked for consent. The parents of Madeleine McCann have said they are \"disappointed\" that a new true crime drama about their daughter\'s disappearance was made without them being consulted or asked for consent.

Kate and Gerry McCann said they \"had no involvement whatsoever\" in the making of Channel 5\'s Under Suspicion: Kate McCann, which depicts Madeleine\'s mother being treated as a suspect during the investigation into her disappearance in May 2007. The drama starring Slow Horses actress Laura Bayston in the lead role of Kate McCann aired on Wednesday.

In a statement on the same day, Kate and Gerry raised concerns over the \"negative impact\" such programs have on their family as they continue to grieve Madeleine\'s disappearance 19 years on. A spokesperson for Channel 5 acknowledged the sensitivity of the drama\'s subject matter, but said the production team had \"worked carefully to ensure accuracy, restraint and fairness\".

The new Channel 5 drama focuses on Kate\'s interrogation by officers and is based on official police material, documentary evidence and recorded testimony





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