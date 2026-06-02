Kate Cassidy Hints at New Romance Nearly Two Years After Liam Payne's Death

Kate Cassidy, the influencer and late singer Liam Payne's girlfriend, has sparked speculation about a new relationship after sharing a TikTok video of a handsome man carrying her. This comes nearly two years after Payne's tragic death in 2024. Cassidy has been open about her grief, admitting she compares all potential partners to Payne. Fans have expressed support, while Cassidy has also defended her continued public remembrance of Payne against criticism.

Kate Cassidy has dropped a huge hint she's found love with a new partner, almost two years after her late boyfriend Liam Payne 's death. The influencer, 27, dated the singer for two years, until he died in October 2024 at the age of 31, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with alcohol and cocaine found in his system.

Kate has been incredibly open about her grieving process and has even shared she compares all potential partners to the late singer. Yet it appears she may have found the one after sharing a TikTok video this week of a handsome man carrying her in his arms. Kate captioned the post: 'I love having a crush', before teasing on the video 'When you know you know.

' Kate often shared videos of Liam sweeping her off her feet on social media prior to his death. Kate Cassidy, 27, has dropped a huge hint she's found love with a new partner, almost two years after her late boyfriend Liam Payne's death Kate dated the singer for two years, until he died in October 2024 at the age of 31, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with alcohol and cocaine found in his system Fans were thrilled to see Katie happy and smiling again following Liam's death 20 months ago.

Sharing supportive messages in the comments, users wrote: 'Happy for her honestly she deserves to move on and Liam loves his girl for staying strong', 'I love this for you Kate!! Liam is smiling', 'I know Liam is happy for you.

Go girl', 'Kate can't mourn Liam forever…neither him or us would want that…♥️it's hard to move on but you can't stay in the past…Kate move on my lovely you deserve to fell happy and find love again ♥️', 'Liam is smiling for you and wishes you the best you deserve it'. Despite teasing her new romance, Kate shared an insight into her dating life last month and said nobody could hold a candle to the 'f*****g hot, funny, kind and generous' Liam in a heartbreaking admission.

She said: 'I compare literally everyone to my late partner, for anybody that's new here I lost my partner a year and a half and ago and he kind of hit every single box on the check list'. She gave an example of how a pal joined her on a recent date and the man in question forced her friend to pay her own bill.

'I was icked out, Liam never did that, ever, some of these men are like pulling teeth'. Kate had previously teased that she was ready to start dating again in a fun TikTok video earlier in April, where she reached out to the network responsible for The Bachelorette to ask to be chosen for the show. She danced for the camera wearing sunglasses and wrote: 'Heard they're looking for a new Bachelorette.... hi', while adding in the caption: 'hi abc'.

Fans took to the comments to say they would tune-in if Kate starred on the hit US show because she would be a 'good match'. They wrote: 'I'd watch the show for the first time if you went on it; Wait but genuinely can this happen; Girl wait.. you might be onto something here..

; it appears she may have found the one after sharing a TikTok video of a handsome man carrying her in his arms Kate often shared videos of Liam (pictured) sweeping her off her feet on social media prior to his death Fans were thrilled to see Katie happy and smiling again following Liam's death 20 months ago 'Your season would EAT; Actually you would be a good match for this; I'd watch the bachelorette for the first time in my life if they picked you'. It was previously revealed that Kate's relentless social media posts about her relationship with Liam are upsetting his friends and family.

Sources told the Daily Mail that her posts were 'triggering', 'distasteful' and 'unhelpful', while others said it felt she was trying to 'one-up' Liam's ex and the mother of his son Bear, nine. You can read the full story here. Kate recently hit back at an online troll who said that they wished she would stop talking about the late singer and move on. She took to TikTok to declare: 'Let me tell you something, Liam Payne was my boyfriend.

He wasn't just this famous figure to me.

'It hurts so bad because I am just criticised all the time for speaking about my boyfriend that passed away, the person that I loved and still do love. 'I would never settle for anyone in this lifetime who did not feel comfortable enough with me speaking about Liam. 'Liam was a very big part of my life.

He was my best friend, somebody I really thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and, obviously, I know one day I'm going to have to move on. I want to get married one day. I want to have kids.

'When a person dies, they die twice, once when they actually die and the second time when you stop speaking about them. I'm not going to have Liam die twice on me. I will love him forever.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kate Cassidy Liam Payne New Relationship Tiktok Grief Dating The Bachelorette

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Niall Horan reveals final 'happy' memory of 1D bandmate Liam PayneLiam Payne tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina

Read more »

Natalie Cassidy visits Shropshire and Warwickshire veteran centresShe visited them as part of her new BBC documentary series, where she trains as a carer.

Read more »

Liam Gallagher 'honoured' as he announces special new role in ManchesterOasis legend Liam has made a very special announcement today as he issued a rallying cry for the working class

Read more »

Pippa Middleton was sister Princess Kate's doppelganger in lace wedding guest dress and princess curlsThe Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton was pictured in a blue lace dress and tumbling curls at James Meade's 2013 wedding.

Read more »