Kate Cassidy poses in a tiny bikini after revealing she's ready to date again

Kate Cassidy showcased her incredible figure as she posed up a storm in a tiny bikini in Instagram snaps on Wednesday. The influencer, 27, appeared to be enjoying a spa visit as she left little to the imagination in the black and white striped two piece which she accessorised with a pair of glasses. Giving her followers a glimpse of her toned physique from all angles, Kate, who dated Liam Payne until his death in October 2024, relaxed on a lounger before also sharing the thong bottoms from behind. In a final shot, Kate filmed herself writing the numbers '444', which is her and Liam's angel number, on the condensation in the glass. Her post comes after she revealed she is ready to start dating again, 18 months after the One Direction star's tragic passing. She dated the singer for two years, until he died in October 2024 at the age of 31, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with alcohol and cocaine found in his system.

Kate Cassidy showcased her incredible figure as she posed up a storm in a tiny bikini in Instagram snaps on Wednesday. The influencer, 27, appeared to be enjoying a spa visit as she left little to the imagination in the black and white striped two piece which she accessorised with a pair of glasses.

Giving her followers a glimpse of her toned physique from all angles, Kate, who dated Liam Payne until his death in October 2024, relaxed on a lounger before also sharing the thong bottoms from behind. In a final shot, Kate filmed herself writing the numbers '444', which is her and Liam's angel number, on the condensation in the glass.

Her post comes after she revealed she is ready to start dating again, 18 months after the One Direction star's tragic passing. She dated the singer for two years, until he died in October 2024 at the age of 31, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with alcohol and cocaine found in his system.

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy posed in a tiny striped bikini in Instagram snaps on Wednesday after revealing she's ready to date again 18 months on from the singer's death. Since his death, Kate has been very open with her followers about her grief process, often taking to social media to share how she feels. In an Instagram video, she confessed: 'I am ready to start dating again. It has been a year and a half since Liam passed away.

' She continued: 'I want to have kids one day, I want to have a family and I know Liam would want that for me and if the roles were reversed I would want him to be happy and fall in love again. ' She recently hit back at an online troll who said that they wished she would stop talking about the late singer and move on.

She took to TikTok to declare: 'Let me tell you something, Liam Payne was my boyfriend. He wasn’t just this famous figure to me.





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Kate Cassidy Bikini Instagram Spa Visit Dating Grief Liam Payne One Direction Angel Number Troll Social Media

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