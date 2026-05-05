Kate Cassidy stuns at Miami Grand Prix and reveals she's ready to start dating again after Liam Payne's tragic death

Influencer Kate Cassidy showcased her jaw-dropping figure at the Miami Grand Prix and announced her readiness to re-enter the dating scene, 18 months after the tragic death of her boyfriend, Liam Payne. The 27-year-old shared a series of glamorous photos from her weekend at the race, including visits to the track and exclusive brand events. Kate has been open about her grief journey and recently expressed her desire to find love again, believing Liam would want her to move on and be happy.

Kate Cassidy , the 27-year-old influencer, made a stunning appearance at the Miami Grand Prix , sharing a series of captivating photos from her eventful weekend. The social media star took to Instagram on Monday to give her followers an inside look at her glamorous stay, which included visits to the race track and exclusive brand events hosted by Miami Nectar and Meshki.

Among the striking images, Kate posed in a tiny white miniskirt paired with a floral corset as she arrived for Sunday's race, showcasing her toned physique. She also shared several mirror selfies inside her luxurious accommodation, flaunting her long legs in a skimpy strapless dress and over-the-knee boots. In her caption, she simply wrote, 'F1 weekend complete.

' This exciting getaway comes after Kate revealed her readiness to re-enter the dating scene, 18 months following the tragic death of her boyfriend, Liam Payne. The former One Direction star, who was Kate's partner for two years, passed away in October 2024 at the age of 31 after a fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Toxicology reports revealed the presence of alcohol and cocaine in his system.

Since his passing, Kate has been candid with her followers about her grief journey, frequently sharing her emotions on social media. Last month, she announced her decision to start dating again, expressing her belief that Liam would want her to move on and find happiness. In an Instagram video, she shared, 'I am ready to start dating again. It has been a year and a half since Liam passed away.

I think that love after loss is a big chapter within your grief journey and I don't know how that is going to feel. But I do know that I loved being in love. I want to have kids one day, I want to have a family and I know Liam would want that for me and if the roles were reversed I would want him to be happy and fall in love again.

' She continued, 'I will always love Liam and that will never change no matter who I meet and who comes into my life. I am going to think about Liam on my wedding day, I am going to think about him every day for the rest of my life and that goes without saying.

' Earlier in April, Kate hinted at her readiness to date again in a playful TikTok video, where she reached out to the producers of The Bachelorette, suggesting she would be a perfect fit for the show. Dressed in sunglasses and dancing for the camera, she wrote, 'Heard they're looking for a new Bachelorette.... hi', adding in the caption, 'hi abc'. Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their support and enthusiasm for Kate to appear on the show.

They wrote, 'I'd watch the show for the first time if you went on it; Wait but genuinely can this happen; Girl wait.. you might be onto something here.. ; Your season would EAT; Actually you would be a good match for this; I'd watch the bachelorette for the first time in my life if they picked you'.

However, Kate's frequent social media posts about her relationship with Liam have reportedly upset his friends and family. Sources close to the late singer told the Daily Mail that her posts were 'triggering', 'distasteful', and 'unhelpful', with some suggesting she was trying to 'one-up' Liam's ex and the mother of his son, Bear, who is nine years old. In response to an online troll who criticized her for continuing to talk about Liam, Kate took to TikTok to defend herself.

She stated, 'Let me tell you something, Liam Payne was my boyfriend. He wasn’t just this famous figure to me. It hurts so bad because I am just criticised all the time for speaking about my boyfriend that passed away, the person that I loved and still do love. I would never settle for anyone in this lifetime who did not feel comfortable enough with me speaking about Liam.

Liam was a very big part of my life. He was my best friend, somebody I really thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and, obviously, I know one day I'm going to have to move on. I want to get married one day.





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