Kate Ferdinand and stepson Tate discuss their relationship in candid conversation

Kate Ferdinand and her stepson Tate have shared their frank conversation about their relationship where he admitted he didn't think he would ever love her children. The former TOWIE star, 34, hosted a special episode of her podcast Blended with Tate, 18, and her husband Rio Ferdinand, where they discussed their family dynamic.

Kate Ferdinand and her stepson Tate have shared their frank conversation about their relationship where he admitted he didn't think he would ever love her children.

The former TOWIE star, 34, hosted a special episode of her podcast Blended with Tate, 18, and her husband Rio Ferdinand, where they discussed their family dynamic. While answering listeners' dilemmas about their own blended families, Kate asked Tate how he felt about her in the early days of her romance with Rio, 47. Kate asks Tate: 'Shall we talk a little bit about our relationship. Because this is all new, nobody knows mine and your relationship.

' Tate tells her: 'In that moment I thought you were taking him away, almost. That's how it felt. Me and Lorenz, not so much Tia because she was a bit young, used to listen through the door to what you were talking about downstairs.

' However, he sweetly added: 'When it was good, I loved you. ' Looking back fondly, she said: 'I remember the day it changed, and you were like that's my stepmum, I was like oh my god I'm not his aunt anymore.

Kate then read out a dilemma about a woman whose partner's child 'begged him to make her and their unborn baby go away. When Kate asked Tate how he first felt about her first pregnancy, he said: 'At the time I never thought I would love Cree and Shae the way we do now.

' Rio added: 'I think you might have thought that a little bit, that you weren't having a normal pregnancy that other people have. ' And Tate queried: 'Did we make you feel a certain way? ' The family also touched on authority and whether someone who is introduced as a partner to children has the ability to tell them what to do.

Explaining his initial resistance, Tate said: 'It's because I felt like you were trying to tell me what to do'. Kate said she was, and Tate said: 'But I felt you were trying to tell me what to do, and I was like well who are you to tell me what to do.

' Kate co-parents Tate, Lorenz, 19, and Tia, 15, who her husband Rio, had with his late wife Rebecca, who tragically died from breast cancer in 2015 aged 34. Kate gave a sweet nod to stepson Tate's late mother Rebecca Ellison as she threw an epic party on Tuesday to celebrate his 18th birthday.

As they marked Tate's milestone birthday with a jubilant celebration at the family's villa in Portugal, Kate - who also shares two-year-old daughter Shae, and son Cree, five, with Rio - was sure to keep Rebecca's memory alive amid the occasion. The former TOWIE star, 34, hosted a special episode of her podcast Blended with Tate, 18, and her husband Rio Ferdinand, where they discussed their family dynamic.

While answering listener's dilemmas about their own blended families, Kate asked Tate how he felt about her in the early days of her romance with Rio, 47. Kate gave a sweet nod to stepson Tate's late mother Rebecca Ellison as she threw an epic party on Tuesday to celebrate his 18th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the TV personality uploaded a number of snaps from the party, one of which was a collection of photos which included a young Tate and Lorenz with their late mother. The sweet image, which saw Rebecca cuddling her young sons, took pride of place among other family photographs, proving that she's still fondly remembered over a decade since her passing.

The touching tribute to Rebecca was picked up by Kate's fans, who were quick to comment on what a lovely gesture this was. They penned: 'That pic of the 2 boys with their mummy, you're the best'; 'The pictures with their mum, honestly no one better could have come into their lives and taken on the shoes of mum' 'So lovely to have that memory of his mum'; 'How gorgeous was Rebecca'; 'The picture of him with his mom got me, we all know she was watching!

' 'Their mummy would be so proud of you Kate'; 'The way you included his Mum in this'. Meanwhile, Kate showcased other parts of the celebrations, including a lovely snap of herself, Rio and all five of their children. She also showed off the lavish decor by the pool, including dozens of candles in glass flutes and giant light up letters that spelled out 'Tate'.

Decorations also included mini burger toppers depicting a toddler aged Tate with a party hat on his head, personalised chip cartons and sunglasses emblazoned with 'Tate 18'





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Kate Ferdinand Celebrates Stepson Tate's 18th Birthday with Touching Tribute to Late Mother Rebecca EllisonKate Ferdinand threw an epic 18th birthday party for her stepson Tate, which included a touching tribute to his late mother Rebecca Ellison. The party, held at the family's villa in Portugal, featured a collection of photos of Tate and his brother Lorenz with their mother, who tragically died from breast cancer in 2015 at the age of 34.

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