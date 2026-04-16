Kate Ferdinand Celebrates Step-Daughter Tia's 15th Birthday with Sweet Tribute After Dubai Return

Kate Ferdinand marked her step-daughter Tia's 15th birthday with an emotional social media tribute. The reality star and influencer shared cherished moments with Tia, including a birthday breakfast and a view of Dubai's skyline, shortly after the family's return to the city following a period of relocation and an earlier evacuation due to regional security concerns.

Kate Ferdinand has shared a heartfelt message celebrating her step-daughter Tia's 15th birthday, marking the occasion shortly after the family's return to Dubai . The TV personality and influencer, 34, took to social media on Thursday to post a touching tribute to the teenager. Kate, who married former footballer Rio Ferdinand , 47, in 2019, posted a photograph of Tia in Dubai , gazing out at the city's distinctive skyline. Although her back was to the camera, Tia was visible smiling and holding a bouquet of flowers along with pink and white balloons.

Kate expressed her profound affection for Tia, stating, It's the biggest privilege to be your step mum and I love you more than words can describe. My special special girl. Me and you forever. In addition to Tia, Kate is also step-mother to Lorenz, 19, and Tate, 17. She and Rio share two younger children, Shae, who is two years old, and Cree, aged five. The family had recently relocated to the Middle East, bringing all their children with them. Kate also shared details of a birthday breakfast she enjoyed with Tia, posting a picture of a healthy and appealing spread laid out before them.

Tia's mother, Rebecca Ellison, tragically passed away from breast cancer in 2015 at the age of 34. Reflecting on her role as a step-parent, Kate has previously spoken candidly about the challenges, admitting on her Blended podcast that she and Tia sometimes clash and that she experiences anxiety about making mistakes in her parenting. She elaborated on the complexities of raising children, especially younger ones who require significant attention, and the importance of dedicated time. She acknowledged that children naturally go through phases and that periods of disagreement are normal.

Kate specifically mentioned her dynamic with Tia, explaining that they occasionally experience friction for several days, leading to confusion for both of them before they resolve their differences and return to their usual harmony. She attributed these moments to emotional fluctuations and hormonal changes. Last month, Rio and Kate temporarily left Dubai due to heightened tensions following Iranian drone attacks in the UAE, which prompted them to seek shelter in their basement. They initially evacuated to their holiday home in Portugal, before returning to London for work and family obligations. Subsequently, they jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation.

Kate described this period as a nervous system reset in a social media post, sharing images from their getaway. One photograph showcased her impressive physique in a striking yellow bikini, while another captured her toned form as she relaxed on a beach. The couple also shared a romantic snapshot of themselves on the beach at sunset. Prior to their departure from Dubai, Kate had expressed sentiments of homesickness for the UK.

She conveyed that while she was enjoying their time abroad, she deeply missed home and her older sons. She acknowledged that the decision to move was beneficial for her younger children and that the family was settling well. However, she found it difficult as her older sons were pursuing their football careers, which meant they were not with the family. She highlighted the significant adjustment, given their strong family bond and shared history.

Kate also shared endearing photos of the children engaging in water play and football, hinting at a potential sporting future for them, following in their father's footsteps.





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