Kate Ferdinand Celebrates Stepson Tate's 18th Birthday with Touching Tribute to Late Mother Rebecca Ellison

Kate Ferdinand threw an epic 18th birthday party for her stepson Tate, which included a touching tribute to his late mother Rebecca Ellison. The party, held at the family's villa in Portugal, featured a collection of photos of Tate and his brother Lorenz with their mother, who tragically died from breast cancer in 2015 at the age of 34.

Kate Ferdinand threw an epic 18th birthday party for her stepson Tate, which included a touching tribute to his late mother Rebecca Ellison . The party, held at the family's villa in Portugal, featured a collection of photos of Tate and his brother Lorenz with their mother, who tragically died from breast cancer in 2015 at the age of 34.

Kate, who co-parents Tate and his siblings with her husband Rio, ensured that Rebecca's memory was kept alive during the celebrations. The touching tribute was picked up by Kate's fans, who praised her for including Rebecca in the party. The party also featured lavish decorations, including dozens of candles in glass flutes, giant light up letters that spelled out 'Tate', and mini burger toppers depicting a toddler-aged Tate with a party hat on his head.

Kate also showcased other parts of the celebrations, including a snap of herself, Rio, and all five of their children. The family beamed for the camera as they celebrated at their holiday home in Portugal. Kate ensured she was dressed to impress for the occasion, slipping her trim physique into a pale pink dress which featured a drop waist. In the past, Kate has spoken about the challenges of bonding with her stepchildren after they lost their mother.

She has written about how she felt as if she was 'walking in the steps of someone else's life' and how she felt guilty for the emotions she felt 'because it wasn't about me'. The touching tribute to Rebecca was a beautiful gesture and a testament to Kate's love and respect for her stepson's late mother.

Meanwhile, Kate's fans praised her for including Rebecca in the party, with many commenting on how lovely it was to see the photos of the boys with their mum. The party was a celebration of Tate's milestone birthday and a tribute to his late mother's memory. Kate's love and respect for Rebecca shone through in the party, and it was clear that she was still fondly remembered over a decade since her passing.

The party was a joyous celebration of life and love, and it was clear that Kate and her family were still feeling the effects of Rebecca's passing. The touching tribute to Rebecca was a beautiful gesture and a testament to Kate's love and respect for her stepson's late mother. The party was a celebration of Tate's milestone birthday and a tribute to his late mother's memory.

Kate's love and respect for Rebecca shone through in the party, and it was clear that she was still fondly remembered over a decade since her passing. The party was a joyous celebration of life and love, and it was clear that Kate and her family were still feeling the effects of Rebecca's passing





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