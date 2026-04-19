Kate Ferdinand Flaunts Abs and Hosts Dubai Fitness Event After 'Nervous System Reset'

Fitness influencer Kate Ferdinand returned to Dubai with husband Rio to host a free community workout for their initiative One Body Co. The couple shared glimpses of their active getaway, with Kate showcasing her toned physique and the family enjoying their time in the UAE after a previous temporary evacuation due to security concerns.

Kate Ferdinand recently showcased her impressive physique in a stylish coordinated outfit, sharing highlights of what she described as the best staycation on Instagram. The fitness influencer, alongside her former footballer husband Rio Ferdinand , returned to Dubai to host a community workout event for their fitness initiative, One Body Co.

The free event took place at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, where Kate drew attention with her toned midriff, first in a striking red sheer two-piece and later in a black Squatwolf gym set paired with Nike trainers. She also shared images of herself relaxing on the beach in a bikini and enjoying a sunset drink with Rio at a sophisticated bar, conveying a sense of happiness and contentment. Kate had previously announced the community event, inviting followers to join for a free workout, coffee, and ice baths, aiming to create a space for physical activity, mental clarity, and social connection. This Dubai event follows the family's temporary departure from the UAE last month, which Kate termed a 'nervous system reset' after experiencing 'scary' Iranian drone attacks that necessitated sheltering in their basement. After their brief relocation to Portugal and subsequent return to London for work and family obligations, the couple then vacationed in the Maldives before heading back to Dubai. The Ferdinand family, which includes their two-year-old daughter Shae and five-year-old son Cree, along with Rio's children from his previous marriage – Lorenz, 19, Tate, 17, and Tia, 15 – has experienced significant adjustments. Kate has spoken openly about missing her older sons, who are pursuing their football careers and are therefore not always with the family. She expressed the difficulty of this separation, given their strong family bond and shared history, especially since the passing of Rio's first wife, Rebecca Ellison, from breast cancer in 2015. Despite these challenges, Kate recently celebrated her step-daughter Tia's 15th birthday with a heartfelt tribute, sharing a photo of Tia admiring Dubai's skyline and expressing her deep love and privilege of being her stepmother





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