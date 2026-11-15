Kate Forbes Details Frightening Harassment by Businessman in Edinburgh

Former Scottish Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes reveals how she escaped a predatory encounter with a businessman in Edinburgh, citing Russell Brand's sentencing as her reason for breaking silence.

Former Scottish Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has publicly recounted a traumatic incident involving a prominent businessman who followed her into a dark street in Edinburgh. The former SNP MSP, who resigned from Holyrood in May, described the encounter as a moment where she felt completely defenseless despite her status as an elected official.

The Incident On A Dark Edinburgh Street

Forbes detailed how the situation began at a business event where the unnamed man inappropriately invaded her personal space in full view of other attendees. This behavior compelled her to leave the gathering early, but it did not end the harassment. As she attempted to create distance, the man cornered her in an isolated corridor and physically blocked the exit.

Also read Thousands turn out in Edinburgh to protest against AI data centres

After struggling to outmaneuver him, she managed to escape the small space only to find the businessman following her outside. She described feeling like a lone woman facing a stronger, larger man whose conduct had been tolerated by others throughout the evening. A passing taxi provided her only means of escape, a timely intervention that prevented the situation from escalating further.

Reasons For Keeping The Incident Silent

Forbes explained that she remained silent about the harassment for years due to fears that exposing the incident would damage relations between the Scottish Government and the major corporation where the man was employed. She prioritized institutional stability over her own safety, a decision she now questions in light of recent high-profile convictions for sexual offenses.

Advertisement

The former Deputy First Minister stated that she felt compelled to speak out following the recent sentencing of comedian Russell Brand, who began a ten-year prison term for rape and sexual assault. She also referenced a police investigation into alleged offenses involving children's author David Walliams as factors that highlighted a broader cultural issue enabling such behavior.

Systemic Failure And Corporate Accountability

Writing in her Sunday Times column, Forbes argued that the culture which allowed Brand and others to operate also accepted similar conduct in other public environments. She noted that the businessman later sent a message apologizing for causing her distress, an act she interprets as proof that he knew his actions were wrong. Forbes asserts that such apologies confirm the perpetrator's awareness of his misconduct, even if they do not prevent harm.

She criticized a societal landscape where consequences and accountability have arrived too late for many victims. Forbes emphasized that predators and enablers are not unaware of their wrongdoing; rather, they operate in a world where accountability has been significantly delayed. She rejects the narrative that such individuals do not know they are wrong, suggesting instead that the cost of their actions has historically been ignored.

Impact On Early Childhood Education Programs

Forbes connected her personal experience to the importance of modern safeguarding education, citing a nursery program called Safe, Strong and Free. Her four-year-old daughter recently participated in this initiative, which is designed to help preschoolers recognize inappropriate behavior and understand personal boundaries. The program aims to equip children with the language and confidence necessary to disclose troubling behavior before it escalates into abuse.

Advertisement

While she supports the educational value of such programs, Forbes stressed that children must not be burdened with the responsibility of preventing abuse. She argues that safeguarding is a duty that belongs to the wider community and institutions. Her revelation serves as a call to address the systemic failures that allow predatory behavior to persist in professional and public spheres without immediate intervention.