Kate Garraway Beams as She Grows Close to Broadcaster Liam Halligan Two Years After Husband's Death

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway is reportedly growing close to broadcaster Liam Halligan, with Halligan confirming their friendship on Talk TV. The pair have known each other for over 20 years, with Halligan also being a friend of Garraway's late husband, Derek Draper. Garraway was recently seen attending a performance by Halligan's band.

Kate Garraway was visibly beaming as she left Smooth Radio studios this week, her contentment evident after reportedly growing closer to broadcaster Liam Halligan . The Good Morning Britain presenter, who tragically lost her husband Derek Draper two years ago, has been spending time with Halligan, an economist and musician.

The burgeoning connection was confirmed by Halligan himself during an appearance on Mark Dolan's show on Talk TV. When questioned about his personal life, Halligan described his relationship with Garraway as being in its 'early days' but confirmed they are good friends.

He recounted how Garraway and a group of friends recently attended a performance by his band, The Hooligans, in his hometown of Saffron Walden, an event which garnered local attention. Halligan stated that he has known Garraway for a long time, having also been acquainted with her late husband, Derek Draper.

He explained that both he and Kate have experienced the loss of their partners against their wishes in recent years, which has led to their friendship developing. This rekindled social life for Garraway comes after a period of intense focus on her husband's care and following her participation in the BBC's Celebrity Traitors, an experience she found transformative.

Friends have described their bond as strong, noting that Halligan brings laughter and enjoyment to Garraway's life during what has been a profoundly difficult time for her and their two children, Darcey and Billie.

Halligan, 56, a respected journalist and father of three, was previously economics and business editor at GB News and contributes to The Sunday Telegraph. He is separated from his partner, journalist Lucy Ward, with whom he shares two daughters who perform in his band.

Garraway, 58, has openly discussed her readiness to re-enter the dating world on previous occasions, sharing her thoughts on the Jamie Laing's Good Company podcast. The pair have known each other for over two decades, and Halligan was a friend of Derek Draper.

Sources indicate that Garraway has been seen at Halligan's home in recent weeks, and their mutual friends are reportedly delighted to see her smiling and enjoying life again. The news follows the heartbreaking passing of Derek Draper in January 2024, who succumbed to a cardiac arrest after a prolonged illness stemming from Covid-19, which he contracted in March 2020.

Garraway's dedication to caring for him at their North London home was widely acknowledged





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