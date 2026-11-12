Kate Garraway Faces Criticism for Calling Jonathan Ross Brave on GMB

Kate Garraway defended Jonathan Ross as brave for addressing his past association with David Walliams and Russell Brand, sparking backlash on Good Morning Britain and social media.

Kate Garraway faced criticism on Good Morning Britain on Monday for calling Jonathan Ross brave after he spoke out about his past friendship with David Walliams and Russell Brand.

Ross had issued a statement saying he was genuinely unaware of their conduct. He also apologized for a 2004 Comedy Awards joke about Walliams going home with a 15-year-old. Russell Brand was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, November 9, after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial.

Also read David Walliams Unmasked as Celebrity Behind Gagging Order; Jonathan Ross 2004 Joke Resurfaces

Meanwhile, David Walliams was named as the man who tried to secure an injunction to prevent media organizations from publishing allegations against him. Lawyers for Independent Television News and Guardian News and Media told the High Court the allegations involved Walliams allegedly abusing his power and status to contact young women and pursue inappropriate sexual activity. Walliams denies any wrongdoing.

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Kate Garraway Defends Jonathan Ross

On GMB, Kate and co-host Richard Madeley discussed Walliams bestselling childrens books amid reports some retailers had begun removing them from shelves. Joined by Ayesha Hazarika and former Conservative MP Nadine Dorries, Kate interrupted to say: The thing about Jonathan Ross that I was saying is that he has been very kind to me and a very good friend and I didnt know him at all during the period youre referring to.

She said the joke had been written for Ross to deliver at an awards ceremony, adding that he had wanted to make clear it was not his own material. She continued: The point I was trying to make is that it was totally wrong, but actually, the culture at the time meant that a show that was put on TV had scriptwriters use.

Richard then stepped in, saying: Legally, we have to emphasise that Jonathan Ross has every right to say, on his own behalf, that he absolutely didnt know about the behaviour of either of those two men. He later added: Excuse me, until we know otherwise, we have to take that at face value. Thats a matter of legality.

In his statement, Ross said: I recognise how deeply shocking it is to revisit footage of a joke delivered by me at the Comedy Awards in 2004, in which I make light of the notion of Walliams going home with a 15 year old. He added that he believed the punchline referred to Walliams having publicly dated younger women, but admitted it was a tasteless joke he would not make today.

He also said: Had I had any reason to suspect that it might be referring to actual events, I would not only have refused to use it. Today there were claims that Ross was close enough to Russell Brand to allow the now-disgraced comedian to stay at his holiday home after he split from Celebrity Traitors. During the GMB discussion, Kate said: I think he has been rather brave about coming out and saying this.

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Viewers Criticise GMB Host Comments

Viewers immediately took to social media to criticise her choice of the word brave. GMB guest Ayesha Hazarika also argued it was nonsense to suggest people in their social and professional circle could have been unaware of concerns about their behaviour. She cited an exchange during The Big Fat Quiz of the Year in 2007. During the programme, Ross remarked to host Jimmy Carr: Youve put the only attractive young lady near two of the best-known c***smen in the business.

Im going to move over here. And then Lily might go home with her dress still on. Noel Fielding replied: How dare you, were not rapists. Brand responded: What if, horror of horrors, he aint even done a rape.

You could ruin his career. Have you done a rape? Addressing Ms Garraways comments, Hazarika said: They were part of a culture where it was just hilarious to joke about doing something to a woman, a woman who is there with you. That is not okay.

Walliams Denies Misconduct Allegations

Viewers largely agreed on social media, with several suggesting Ms Garraways description of Ross as brave was misplaced. Walliams has been accused of sexual misconduct, including grooming teenage girls as young as 15 and abusing his position to pursue women. He denies all allegations and any criminal wrongdoing. One woman alleges Walliams groomed and sexually assaulted her after they met when she was 15.

Brand was sentenced on Monday, November 9, after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial. Ross issued his statement following the revelations about both men.