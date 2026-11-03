Kate Garraway Deletes Redundancy Joke About Liam Halligan

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway faced backlash after joking about her boyfriend Liam Halligan's job loss at The Telegraph. The comment was quickly removed.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has withdrawn a social media comment regarding the professional setbacks of her boyfriend, Liam Halligan. The broadcaster posted a message on the platform X that suggested financial instability due to Halligan's recent departure from The Telegraph. The post included a lighthearted question about whether he could still afford her, which she later removed from her public profile.

The Deleted Post And Immediate Reaction

The controversy began when Garraway reposted Halligan's announcement of his redundancy on Saturday. Her accompanying text read, 'Liam. This doesn't look good… can you still afford me?' followed by a winking emoji. She added a more serious note expressing empathy for the loss of his column and its readers. However, the broadcaster had a change of heart about the humorous remark. Hours after the initial post, the comment was deleted from her account, leaving only the reposted news visible.

Also read Kate Forbes Urges John Swinney to Back Rosebank Oil Project

Historical Context Of Financial Hardship

Observers noted a stark contrast between the joke and Garraway's personal history with financial struggle. The presenter previously faced significant debt of £800,000 after caring for her late husband, Derek Draper. Draper passed away in January 2024 aged 56 following a four-year battle with Covid. Critics argued that the comment appeared insensitive given her past experiences. The Daily Mail contacted representatives of Kate Garraway for comment regarding the deleted message.

Liam Halligan Announces Departure From The Telegraph

Economist and journalist Liam Halligan confirmed the end of his tenure at The Telegraph. Halligan, aged 57, wrote a lengthy post on X admitting he was extremely disappointed by the decision to scrap his Economic Agenda column. He had written the column full-time since 2003, spanning a quarter of a century. He stated that sustaining this work was a source of enormous pride for his family as the first person in his family to attend university.

Advertisement

Relationship Dynamics And Public Backlash

Garraway, 59, and Halligan have been dating since April after knowing each other for 20 years. Their relationship has faced public scrutiny and abuse from trolls who objected to Halligan being friends with Garraway's late husband. An insider close to the couple stated that Halligan will not let idiotic trolls get in the way of their romance. He is understood to be supportive of Garraway, who is now ignoring the outcry after being hurt by the initial backlash.

Future Prospects For The Journalist

Despite the job loss, Halligan will continue his work as a podcaster. He co-hosts a podcast with fellow writer Allison Pearson for the publication. Halligan confirmed they will continue doing so as and when notice periods allow. He also described a definite spark with Garraway, noting they have much in common despite their different parts of the media. The couple were recently seen cuddling at the Duchenne Dash charity event in May.