Kate Garraway Overwhelmed with Emotion as She Drops Off Daughter for Second Year at University

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway shares her bittersweet feelings as she drops her daughter Darcey off for her second year of university, open about her pride and the emptiness she feels.

Kate Garraway was visibly emotional as she dropped her daughter Darcey off for her second year at university. The Good Morning Britain presenter, who has been open about her family's grief following the passing of her husband Derek Draper in January 2024, expressed her overwhelming pride in her eldest child.

Describing how 'empty' her car felt after the farewell, Kate shared her heartwarming moment with her Instagram followers, emphasizing the bittersweet feeling of watching her daughter embark on this new chapter. Dressed in a striped jumper in the boot of her car, Kate smiled and addressed her phone camera. She talked about the happy and positive vibes surrounding the university drop-off, highlighting the successful packing of all the suitcases into her trusty Volvo she affectionately named 'Vicky Volvo'. Sharing a moment of reflection before driving home, Kate acknowledged the significance of this milestone, both for her and Darcey. She expressed her pride in seeing Darcey achieve her dreams and acknowledged the bittersweet nature of this change. Kate also addressed her followers who might be facing similar situations, sending words of encouragement to parents and students embarking on new journeys this week. She wished everyone good luck in their new endeavors, emphasizing the importance of making the most of these fresh starts. Alongside the video, Kate shared a heartfelt caption on her Instagram profile, reiterating the sentiment of new beginnings and wishing good luck to everyone starting a new chapter. She concluded with a warm Sunday greeting to her followers. Fans flooded the comments section with support, expressing their best wishes for Darcey and acknowledging the emotional journey Kate has been through. Many related to the experience of watching their own children grow and embrace new opportunities.





