Kate Garraway Reportedly Dating GB News Presenter Liam Halligan Amidst Ring Hand Switch

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway is rumoured to be in a new romance with GB News star Liam Halligan, following the death of her husband Derek Draper. Garraway has been seen wearing her wedding and engagement rings on her right hand as speculation mounts about her new relationship.

Television presenter Kate Garraway has reportedly found new love following the death of her husband Derek Draper .

Garraway, known for her roles on Good Morning Britain and Celebrity Traitors, has been the subject of speculation regarding a new relationship with GB News star Liam Halligan.

Adding to the whispers, Garraway has been seen wearing her wedding and engagement rings on her right hand, a gesture understood to be in memory of her late husband.

Derek Draper, a political advisor and psychotherapist, passed away in January 2024 due to complications stemming from COVID-19, after a prolonged period of illness. The couple shared two children, Darcey and William, and had been married for nearly two decades.

Garraway had previously spoken about the possibility of finding love again. In a December 2023 podcast appearance, she suggested that it would be a melancholic existence to never experience love once more. This sentiment appears to have manifested as she is now reportedly exploring a potential romance with fellow journalist Liam Halligan.

The move of her rings to her right hand was initially observed during her participation in Celebrity Traitors, with a representative clarifying that she wears them in remembrance of Derek.

Garraway and Draper were married in 2005, and their life together was significantly impacted by Draper's severe illness which began in March 2020. Their planned 15th-anniversary vow renewal in 2020 had to be postponed due to his deteriorating health.

Rumours of a burgeoning relationship between Garraway and Halligan gained momentum after they were photographed together at a gig by Halligan's band, The Hooligans, in Saffron Walden, Essex.

While Garraway has not directly commented on the dating rumours, Halligan himself has alluded to their growing closeness. He revealed on Mark Dolan's Talk TV radio show that he has known Garraway for a considerable time, having also known her late husband.

Halligan explained that both he and Garraway have found themselves single again in recent years, and that they have developed a good friendship over recent months. He acknowledged the photographs circulating, stating that neighbours had been excited by Garraway's presence and shared the images. Describing their connection as 'good friends' and adding that it is 'early days,' Halligan left the door open for future developments





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