Kate Garraway Shares Her New Relationship, Distraction from Caring for Ill Parents

Kate Garraway talks about her new relationship with Liam Halligan and how her caring for her ill parents took up most of her time, while hinting at a 'lovely' distraction she found in her companionship with the economist.

Kate Garraway has spoken about her new relationship for the first time, going public with her romance with British economist Liam Halligan last week, two years after her husband Derek Draper's death.

She shared her blossoming relationship with Liam during her appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show on Tuesday. Despite her caring for her ill parents consuming most of her time, Kate said her new relationship has been a 'lovely' distraction. They haven't had much time for dates because she has been 'consumed' with caring for her elderly parents. Liam recently admitted becoming 'good friends' after both becoming 'single, against their wishes' in recent years.

Rumours of a romance first started when they were spotted together in Liam's hometown of Saffron Walden in Essex a month ago. Kate supported him as he took part in the Duchenne Dash, an annual charity cycle ride to Paris earlier this month





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Personal Stories Kate Garraway Liam Halligan Her Relationship Her Caring For Her Parents Her New Relationship Her Blossoming Relationship

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