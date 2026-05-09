Kate Garraway smiles for the first time in years after forming close friendship with Liam Halligan

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway, who initially struggled to find a way to smile after losing her late husband Derek Draper, found joy in her close friendship with broadcaster Liam Halligan.

For many years, it was almost impossible for Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway to find a way to smile as she nursed her late husband Derek Draper.

However, after striking up a close friendship with fellow broadcaster Liam Halligan, it appears to have become a problem for her. She beamed with joy as she joined him at the Herne Hill velodrome in South London to wave him off to take part in the Duchenne Dash, a bike ride to Paris. They were seen giggling before posing for a photograph together on Friday.

Ms Garraway was also seen taking her own pictures of Mr Halligan – a friend of Mr Draper's who she has known for 20 years - on her mobile phone





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