Kate Garraway stuns in £50 Karen Millen dress at ITV's 70th anniversary bash

TV presenter Kate Garraway turned heads at ITV's 70th anniversary celebration in a stylish teal dress from Karen Millen. See where you can find the look for less.

ITV celebrated its 70th anniversary earlier this week with a grand bash at London's The Guildhall, hosted by Joel Dommett. A host of stars were invited to commemorate 70 years since ITV's inaugural broadcast at the venue, and TV presenter Kate Garraway was among the many celebrities gracing the blue carpet. Kate drew everyone's attention in a striking teal dress that beautifully showcased her figure, featuring ruching details to highlight her waist.

For those looking to emulate Kate's style without breaking the bank, her £99 dress has just dropped to £50 in Karen Millen's end-of-season sale. Karen Millen's THE ICONS VOL. V, featuring international supermodel, entrepreneur and television personality Tyra Banks, displays Tyra's glamorous yet timeless style. With standout pieces that instantly command attention, it's no wonder the always stylish Kate Garraway chose to wear one of these designs for the celebratory event. Kate's exact dress is skilfully made from slinky jersey fabric, detailed with flattering ruched details and an asymmetric hemline. This dress features a round neckline for that timeless and classic look, while the long sleeves are perfect for the upcoming autumn season. The padded shoulders effortlessly combine modern style with vintage touches. This dress is currently available in sizes XS to L, and comes in a wide range of colours, if Kate's preferred teal isn't for you. Plus, this ensemble is now 49% off thanks to the Karen Millen sale. But you might want to act fast; there is no telling how long this offer will last. For a similar style in the exact same shade as Kate's Karen Millen dress, check out this Oasis Satin Boho Sleeve Crew Neck Bias Midi Dress at Debenhams for £65. If you're keeping to a budget and don't mind sacrificing the sleeves, check out this Turquoise Ruffled Satin V-Neck Midi Dress at New Look for £24





