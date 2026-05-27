Kate Gosselin Shares Emotional Struggle With Raising High-Energy Rescue Dogs

Kate Gosselin revealed the intense difficulty of adding a second rescue dog to her home, describing constant stress, sleep deprivation, and emotional moments in a candid TikTok video.

Kate Gosselin opened up about the emotional and physical challenges of integrating two rescue dogs , Meika and Koda , into her home in a raw TikTok video.

The 51-year-old reality television personality, best known for Jon & Kate Plus 8, expressed feeling overwhelmed and tearful after just twelve days with the new dog, Koda. She admitted to constant vigilance, noting that while she raised eight children, the energy level of these dogs at her current age is a different, exhausting battle.

This comes seven months after her previous dog, Nanuq, passed away and after a severe injury last year when Meika caused her to fall and break her leg, necessitating three hours of surgery. Gosselin described Koda as a Belgian Malinois mix with a "humongous personality" and an Alaskan Malamute-like stamina, obsessed with playing ball.

The situation intensified when Koda nearly destroyed the bed of her late dog Nanuq, a cherished item she's had for over fifteen years that holds deep sentimental value. The pressure and stress have taken a toll on both her and her boyfriend, Steve Neild, leading her to question her capacity to handle the high-energy animal.

Despite the struggles, she acknowledged the importance of the rescue, stating that probably no one else would have saved Koda, so she knows they are doing a good thing. To manage the dogs' anxiety, she turns on Bob Ross painting shows and takes them on walks. Gosselin shares twin daughters, Madelyn and Cara, and sextuplets-Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel-with her ex-husband Jon Gosselin.

Their show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, was a massive hit for TLC from 2007 to 2017, once drawing 9.8 million viewers





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