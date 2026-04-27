Kate Honours Diana with Subtle Style Nod at Anzac Day Service

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, with a carefully chosen outfit for the Anzac Day Parade Service, while also showcasing her own signature style. She wore a bespoke Givenchy coat and Diana’s sapphire earrings.

The Princess of Wales delivered a powerful and poignant solo appearance at the Anzac Day Parade Service held at the Cenotaph . Representing her father-in-law, King Charles, Kate laid a wreath in remembrance of those who have served, and her choice of attire for the solemn occasion drew significant attention and praise.

She was dressed in a bespoke navy and white coat by Givenchy, expertly designed by Sarah Burton, paired with a Jane Taylor hat, elegant Gianvito Rossi court shoes, and her frequently-seen DeMellier bag. Fashion experts, including Claire Cisotti, Assistant Royals Editor at dailymail.co.uk, lauded the coat's impeccable cut and fit, highlighting its timeless quality and suitability for the future Queen.

The ensemble wasn't merely stylish; it resonated with a deeper meaning, subtly echoing a similar outfit worn by her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1995. Diana’s navy two-piece, created by Catherine Walker, featured a blazer with striking white lapels, a design element mirrored in Kate’s modern interpretation. This deliberate nod to royal heritage demonstrated a respectful acknowledgement of the past while simultaneously establishing Kate’s own distinct style.

Kate’s continued loyalty to Sarah Burton, who previously designed her iconic wedding dress during her tenure at Alexander McQueen, is evident in this latest fashion choice. Burton’s designs consistently offer Kate a blend of classic elegance and contemporary sophistication. Cisotti noted the enduring quality of the coat, predicting it would remain stylish for years to come, much like the outfits Kate frequently wears to Trooping the Colour.

The appropriateness of the outfit for the Anzac Day service, a day dedicated to remembering fallen troops, was also emphasized. Beyond the coat, Kate’s accessories added another layer of significance to her look. She adorned herself with Diana’s sapphire double cluster earrings and a coordinating necklace from G. Collins & Sons, creating a touching tribute to her mother-in-law.

The impact of Kate’s fashion choices extends beyond aesthetics; the DeMellier Nano Montreal bag she carried quickly sold out following her appearance, demonstrating the ‘Kate effect’ – the phenomenon where items worn by the Princess experience a surge in popularity. The bag’s sleek, minimalist design and enduring style clearly appeal to both Kate and the wider public.

Kate owns the bag in multiple colours, including navy and toffee, and also favours the Hudson bag from the same brand, which has also proven to be a popular item. For those inspired by Kate’s regal elegance, the key to replicating her style lies in well-tailored outerwear and carefully chosen accessories. Several retailers offer similar pieces, including coats from Coast, The Fold, Hobbs, and Karen Millen, with prices ranging from £66 to £370.

Bags from Phase Eight, Aspinal of London, Strathberry, and Tusting provide options for achieving Kate’s sophisticated accessory look, with prices varying from £63.20 to £695. Shoes, such as the Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and Carvela court heels, complete the ensemble, offering a range of styles and price points from £31.50 to £695.

The Princess of Wales consistently demonstrates an ability to blend timeless style with subtle tributes to royal history, solidifying her position as a fashion icon and a symbol of modern elegance. Her Anzac Day appearance was a masterclass in understated sophistication, showcasing her refined taste and respectful acknowledgement of tradition. The carefully curated outfit served not only as a tribute to those who have served but also as a powerful statement of continuity and grace within the royal family





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