Kate Hudson's Son Bing Makes Rare Appearance to Support Mom at LA Premiere

Kate Hudson's rarely seen son, Bingham 'Bing' Bellamy, supported his Oscar-nominated mother at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix series. The 14-year-old, son of Hudson and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, showcased his musical talents and business savvy, and Hudson expressed her pride in her unique, blended family.

Bingham 'Bing' Bellamy, the 14-year-old son of acclaimed actress Kate Hudson and Grammy-winning rock star Matt Bellamy , made a rare public appearance this week to support his mother at the Los Angeles season two premiere of the Netflix dramedy Running Point. Bing, who is set to turn 15 in July, stood nearly as tall as his mother as they posed for photographs at the event.

Kate Hudson, known for her role in Almost Famous and her recent Oscar nomination for Song Sung Blue, stars as the president of a Los Angeles basketball team in the new series. Also in attendance was Hudson's fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa. Bing, born in California, has inherited a musical inclination, excelling on the drums, and displays a sharp business acumen, having developed an early interest in the stock market, as his mother has humorously noted he would be managing her portfolio by age 12. He is the second child of Hudson and Matt Bellamy, frontman for the rock band Muse. Kate Hudson also has an older son, Ryder, 22, from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson, and a younger daughter, Rani Rose, seven, with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Hudson has spoken openly about her pride in her unique, blended family structure, which she describes as a strong and unified unit, despite its unconventional appearance. She expressed that her priority is for her children to be internally happy, content, and to live good lives, encouraging them to make mistakes, have fun, be rebellious, and maintain self-possession, while also emphasizing the importance of being good people. Hudson herself comes from a blended family, with actress Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell as her parents, and singer Bill Hudson as her biological father. Ryder, Hudson's elder son, was also present at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party last month, accompanying his mother and expressing immense pride in her dedication and hard work. Bing was also seen in the background of social media posts as his mother signed autographs at the premiere, further illustrating his supportive presence. While some observers note Bing's striking resemblance to his mother, Kate Hudson has often marveled at how much he resembles his father, Matt Bellamy. Bing is also a proud older brother to his younger half-sister, Rani Rose, and the family enjoys sun-drenched vacations together, often documented on social media





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