Kate Hudson Shines at TIME100 Gala, Honored as an Icon

Actress Kate Hudson dazzled at the TIME100 Gala in New York City, celebrated as one of the most influential people of the year. She was accompanied by her son, Ryder Robinson, and received a heartfelt tribute from friend Mindy Kaling.

Kate Hudson captivated attention at the TIME100 Gala in New York City on Thursday evening, showcasing a striking ensemble alongside fellow prominent figures. The acclaimed actress, nominated for an Oscar at age 47, is being celebrated in the magazine’s 2026 edition as one of the ‘most influential people’ of the year, categorized as an ‘Icon’ alongside Olympic figure skating champion Alysa Liu and business mogul Victoria Beckham.

Hudson was accompanied by her 22-year-old son, Ryder Robinson, who looked sophisticated in a classic black suit and striped tie, a testament to their close relationship. Hudson’s fashion choice for the event was a bold statement, featuring a plunging black top with dramatic cape-like sleeves paired with a sleek pencil skirt. She completed the look with leather gloves, semi-sheer tights, and elegant stiletto heels.

Her makeup was equally striking, with smoky black eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip, while her blonde hair was styled in an elegant updo with a delicate strand framing her face. Gold earrings and a matching ornate cuff added a touch of luxury to her overall appearance. The gala, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center and hosted by Maura Higgins and Terrence J, served as a platform to honor individuals making significant contributions across various fields.

A particularly touching aspect of Hudson’s recognition was the tribute penned by her close friend and the creator of ‘Running Point,’ Mindy Kaling. Kaling recounted the genesis of their friendship at an Oscars party, where they bonded over a shared experience of being overlooked by a ‘very famous person’ in a portrait line. This initial connection blossomed into a strong friendship that ultimately inspired Kaling to create ‘Running Point,’ a Netflix sports comedy series starring Hudson.

Kaling praised Hudson’s humility, comedic timing, and dramatic acting skills, highlighting her ability to constantly evolve and embrace new challenges. She described Hudson as someone who effortlessly embodies coolness while continuously redefining it, always trusting her instincts and pursuing what brings her joy. Hudson herself expressed her excitement and gratitude upon being named a TIME100 honoree on April 15th via Instagram. Currently, Hudson is actively promoting the second season of ‘Running Point,’ which premiered on Netflix on April 23rd.

The series follows Isla Gordon, played by Hudson, as she navigates the challenges of leading her family’s basketball team after her brother’s personal struggles





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