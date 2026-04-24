Kate Hudson Shines at TIME100 Gala with Son Ryder, Honored as an Icon

Actress Kate Hudson dazzled at the TIME100 Gala in New York City, celebrated as one of the most influential people of 2026. She was accompanied by her son, Ryder Robinson, and honored with a heartfelt tribute from friend Mindy Kaling.

Kate Hudson captivated attention at the TIME100 Gala in New York City on Thursday evening, showcasing a striking ensemble alongside fellow prominent figures. The acclaimed actress, nominated for an Oscar at age 47, is being celebrated in the 2026 edition of TIME magazine as one of the year's most influential individuals.

She is recognized within the 'Icons' category, joining the ranks of Olympic figure skating champion Alysa Liu and media mogul Victoria Beckham. Hudson chose to bring her 22-year-old son, Ryder Robinson, as her date for the event, with Ryder looking sharp in a classic black suit and striped tie. Ryder is the son of Kate and her former husband, musician Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes.

For the gala, Hudson donned a sophisticated black outfit featuring a plunging neckline, dramatic cape-like sleeves, and a form-fitting pencil skirt. She completed her look with leather gloves, sheer tights, and elegant stiletto heels. Her makeup was equally striking, with smoky black eyeshadow and a glossy nude lip. Her blonde hair was styled in an elegant updo, with a single strand framing her face, and she accessorized with yellow gold earrings and a matching ornate cuff bracelet.

The event, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, was hosted by television personalities Maura Higgins and Terrence J. A special tribute to Hudson was penned by her close friend and the creator of the Netflix series 'Running Point,' Mindy Kaling, for the magazine. Kaling recounted the origins of their friendship at an Oscars party, where they bonded over being overlooked by a 'very famous person' in a portrait line.

Kaling’s tribute highlighted Hudson’s inspiring journey and the impact she’s had on her life and career. She revealed that their shared experience sparked a connection and ultimately led to the creation of 'Running Point,' a sports comedy series starring Hudson in the lead role. Kaling praised Hudson’s comedic timing, humility, and dramatic acting abilities, as well as her impressive singing voice.

She emphasized Hudson’s constant evolution and willingness to embrace new challenges, describing her ability to effortlessly redefine what it means to be 'cool.

' Hudson was initially announced as a TIME100 honoree on April 15th, expressing her excitement and gratitude on Instagram. Currently, Hudson is actively promoting the second season of 'Running Point,' which premiered on Netflix on April 23rd. The series follows Isla Gordon, played by Hudson, as she navigates the challenges of leading her family’s basketball team after her brother enters rehab. The show also features Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Brenda Song, Chet Hanks, and Justin Theroux





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