Kate Lawler's Mallorca Hen Do: Party Like 26, Recover Like 46

Kate Lawler, 46, enjoyed a wild hen do in Mallorca but faced a rough recovery, reflecting on her perimenopause journey and HRT adjustment.

Kate Lawler , the 46-year-old Big Brother star and This Morning presenter, recently enjoyed an unforgettable weekend celebrating her sister-in-law Tanya's hen do in Mallorca . Joined by her two sisters, Kelly and her twin Karen, the group of girls stayed in a luxury villa and partied hard.

Kate shared several photos and videos on Instagram, showing herself dancing in skimpy bikinis and enjoying sangria and sushi at Um Beach House. However, the fun came at a cost. Upon returning home, Kate posted a less glamorous selfie on Monday, joking that while the photos were 'proof that I can still party like I'm 26,' she was 'recovering like I'm 46.

' She added, 'Majorca was 10/10 though and I'm going to blame feeling like this on myself entirely. Because I stupidly attempted to keep up with this lot. Send help.

' Kate also humorously noted that at some point between the flight to Mallorca and the second Aperol on the plane, she forgot her age, and it was time to fly home and grow up. She warned fans that she hopes to recover in time for the actual wedding in six weeks, which promises another three days of partying abroad. Kate has been open about her journey with perimenopause, the natural transition period before menopause.

In a candid conversation on her podcast 'Is It Hot in Here?

' with Dr. Naomi Potter, Kate broke down in tears, expressing how exhausting it is to constantly mask her feelings due to her job. She admitted feeling like a nightmare to live with and powerless, questioning whether anyone likes her. She recalled looking back at videos from a couple of years ago and feeling like she had changed so much, wishing she could be the carefree person she once was.

She also spoke about her health anxiety and fear of drinking alcohol since having a child. Kate was initially reluctant to adjust her HRT dose but later revealed a life-changing shift in her mental health after consulting her doctor. In late December, she wrote on Instagram that over the past three weeks, she had felt incredible for the first time in years. She wakes up happy, smiles on the school run, and her health anxiety has noticeably reduced.

She attributes this change to a higher dose of HRT after blood tests showed her estrogen was still very low despite 18 months of treatment. Kate started HRT at 43, one month before turning 44, after being told she was perimenopausal. She had been experiencing symptoms for over a year with increased FSH levels and low estrogen. This story highlights both the joy of celebrating with family and the real struggles of aging and hormonal changes.

Kate's willingness to share her low moments and her recovery journey resonates with many women going through similar experiences. Her hen do adventure shows that she can still let loose and have fun, but at 46, the recovery is no longer as easy as it used to be. The juxtaposition of glamorous party photos and the sobering selfie the next day serves as a reminder of the balance between enjoying life and caring for one's health.

Kate's openness about her perimenopause and the success of adjusting her HRT provides hope and encouragement for others facing similar challenges. She continues to use her platform to discuss these important health issues, making her a relatable figure for many





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Kate Lawler Hen Do Mallorca Perimenopause HRT

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