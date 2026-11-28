Richard Lee launches new appeal for his daughter Kate Lee, missing since 1981 in Paderborn, Germany. After decades of false claims, he remains determined to find the truth behind her disappearance.

Richard Lee has renewed his desperate search for his daughter Katrice Lee, who vanished from a supermarket in Paderborn, Germany, on November 28, 1981. On what would have been Katrice's forty-seventh birthday, investigators announced a fresh appeal for information, believing the toddler could still be located after forty-five years of silence. The Ministry of Defence released an image depicting how Katrice might have looked at age thirty-eight, offering a glimpse of the young woman her father still hopes to find.

The Vanishing in a German Supermarket

The incident occurred at the checkout of a store where Richard, then a Sergeant Major in the 15th/19th The King's Royal Hussars of the British Army, was stationed at the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes base. Richard, now seventy-seven, his former wife Sharon, and Katrice's aunt Wendy were present with the two-year-old toddler during a shopping trip for party supplies. Katrice refused to sit in the trolley, prompting her mother to carry her around the aisles until they reached the front of the store.

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At the checkout counter, Sharon set Katrice down for what she believed would be a brief moment to retrieve some crisps. Upon her return, the toddler had disappeared into the crowd. A momentary confusion ensued, with Sharon assuming the aunt was watching the child, while Wendy believed the girl had run off to find her mother. In that instant, a routine shopping trip transformed into a forty-five-year mystery that has defined the lives of the Lee family.

A Decades-Long Hunt for the Truth

Over the decades, more than one hundred women have come forward claiming to be Katrice Lee, each arrival reopening old wounds and offering false hope. Among those who sought attention was Heidi Robinson, who pleaded guilty to harassment after sending grossly offensive and menacing messages to the family on social media. Robinson was sentenced to eighteen weeks in jail, suspended for two years, at Wirral Magistrates' Court and ordered to undergo mental health treatment.

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More recently, Heather McCord from Staten Island, New York, campaigned to travel to the UK to prove her identity. McCord established a GoFundMe page to fund her trip, asserting she had memories of being in an airport with tan square stone tiling shortly after her alleged kidnapping. Richard Lee dismissed McCord as a scammer, stating she was pressing all the right buttons to elicit empathy from the public and potential donors.

The Personal Toll on the Lee Family

The emotional burden of the disappearance fractured the family's foundation, leading to Richard and Sharon's divorce in 1989. The strain of the unresolved case proved too much for their marriage to withstand. Richard revealed that the pain was so severe he considered taking his own life, finding the will to continue only through a vow made to his older daughter, Natasha, who was seven years old when her sister vanished.

Natasha, now an adult, has stood by her father throughout this agonizing journey. Richard credited this promise to his firstborn as the primary factor keeping him alive during his darkest moments. The shared trauma of losing a sibling and the lack of closure have left permanent scars on all those involved, turning a personal tragedy into a lifelong mission for Richard Lee.

New Hopes for Closure and Justice

Despite the passage of nearly five decades, Richard Lee remains resolute in his pursuit of answers. He stated that his goal is to get answers about where Katrice is and affirmed he will continue his fight as a father demanding justice. The recent media coverage and the release of the age-progressed image by the Ministry of Defence have revitalized public interest in the cold case.

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Investigators believe that new leads may finally emerge, offering a chance for the Lee family to finally close this chapter. Richard expressed that he still holds out hope of reuniting with his little girl, even as he acknowledges the improbability of the outcome. For Richard, the search is no longer just about finding a missing child but about ending the uncertainty that has haunted his family for forty-five years.