Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana at Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales paid a poignant tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, at Trooping the Colour, wearing a coat dress that echoed one of Diana's most memorable looks from the 80s.

The Princess of Wales paid a poignant tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana , at Trooping the Colour. Kate wore a light blue and white Catherine Walker coat dress and a matching Philip Treacy hat, which bore a striking resemblance to one sported by Diana multiple times throughout the 80s.

The Princess of Wales has followed suit in recent years, regularly stepping out in bespoke pieces from the British label. The Lafayette coat dress is described as 'impeccably tailored, hand-crafted couture' with an elongated and sculpted silhouette. Princess Diana and Prince William, then four, both wore a blue Catherine Walker design when attending the Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 1987.

Kate has channeled Diana at Trooping the Colour before, and at last year's parade, the mother-of-three donned a striking white and turquoise coat dress echoing one of her most memorable looks from the early '90s. The visual tribute didn't stop at the clothing. Kate also opted for a cherished accessory with a storied royal provenance - the Bahrain pearl drop earrings, originally gifted to the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 by the Hakim of Bahrain as a wedding present.

The jewellery has become a symbol of royal continuity across generations. Diana was the first to wear the earrings after the Queen, having borrowed them as early as 1982. Kate has worn the pearl earrings several times since Queen Elizabeth II's passing in 2022, signalling both personal respect and royal tradition.

The Princess of Wales looked typically elegant in a Catherine Walker coat dress at Trooping the Colour Catherine sat next Prince Louis during the carriage ride, who complemented his mother's coat dress by wearing a tie in a matching shade. Kate's decision to wear Catherine Walker for such a high-profile event was no surprise. She has often gravitated towards the label's sleek tailoring and understated colour palettes, much like Diana before her.

Trooping the Colour is one of the most significant ceremonial events in the royal calendar. Dating back to the 17th century, the annual parade marks the Sovereign's official birthday and showcases the full spectacle of British pageantry. The event features over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians, culminating in a Royal Air Force flypast watched by senior royals from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

More than just a spectacle, Trooping the Colour serves as a public reaffirmation of the monarchy's continuity and presence - a role Kate is increasingly stepping into with grace and poise





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