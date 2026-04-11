Kate Middleton's Coat Collection: A Royal Style Evolution and the Secrets Behind It

Explore the Princess of Wales's iconic coat looks, from Catherine Walker to Emilia Wickstead, and the royal protocols that shape her fashion choices. Learn about the secret rules that dictate her public attire and how she balances tradition with her personal style, showcasing her role as a style icon within the Royal Family.

Sign up for the Palace Confidential newsletter to unlock insider secrets from our royal experts. The Princess of Wales, Kate, consistently demonstrates her communication skills through fashion, especially with her evolving collection of elegant A-lined coats. A secret royal protocol prevents royal fans from ever seeing her remove her coat in public, even in the heat.

This tradition, shared by other royal women, is rooted in historic royal etiquette, which considers removing an outer garment in public 'unladylike'. These coats must be long, made of suitable fabrics and designs, so Kate is unlikely to wear a puffer jacket or change outfits quickly. In addition, royal women are expected to maintain modest skirt lengths below the knee and refrain from wearing hats indoors at formal events before 6 pm. Since joining the Royal Family in 2011, Kate has strictly adhered to these rules while showcasing her style and adaptability through her coat choices, which are often quickly sought after by fans. The Daily Mail revisits some of Kate's most iconic A-lined coat looks, showing how her style has evolved as her royal position has grown.\Kate’s fashion choices often make a statement. At the Commonwealth Day Service in 2025, Kate wore a striking red Catherine Walker coat, complemented by a matching red Gina Foster hat. This choice followed a period where Kate favored darker, neutral colors, like brown and grey, reflecting her focus on charitable work rather than drawing attention to her couture. Whether honoring the occasion's formality or softening her 'substance over style' approach, her fans loved seeing her elegant look. She accessorized with Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings, which once belonged to Princess Diana, and the late Queen Elizabeth II's Japanese four-strand pearl choker. Despite a minor fashion similarity with then Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Kate’s appearance was regal. When welcoming US President Donald Trump to Windsor Castle last year in September, the Princess of Wales was resplendent in a maroon Emilia Wickstead dress. She paired her coat dress with a Jane Taylor hat and a burgundy Chanel bag. Adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble, Kate wore a feather brooch that once belonged to Princess Diana. She wore her newly bronde hair in loose waves. Kate chose a black Chanel design for the Duchess of Kent's funeral. She completed her look with dark brown suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi, one of her favorite brands.\At this year's Commonwealth Day Service, Kate brought color to the grey weather in a cobalt coatdress from Catherine Walker, one of her favorite designers. The dress, with its collared design and pleated skirt, was paired with a sophisticated felt Sean Barrett hat, which she also wore in 2023. She wore her Gianvito Rossi pumps in Navy Suede. She carried a Strathberry bag, and wore a vintage faux pearl necklace from Susan Caplan, a piece she has frequently worn in recent months. Susan is renowned in the jewellery world, and the princess's 80s vintage design will soon be available again, according to the website. Kate’s adherence to royal fashion protocols and her elegant choices continue to solidify her position as a style icon while simultaneously honoring royal traditions





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