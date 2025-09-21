Kate Moss and Stars Shine at Annabel's for the Amazon Gala, Raising Funds for Rainforest Preservation

Kate Moss, Richard Caring, and other prominent figures gathered at Annabel's in London for the Amazon fundraising gala, supporting The Caring Family Foundation's vital work in the Amazon rainforest. The event featured a performance by Ronan Keating and a charity auction, raising significant funds for reforestation, community programs, and Indigenous support.

Kate Moss , the iconic supermodel, graced the star-studded Annabel's for the Amazon fundraising gala in London on Friday evening, radiating elegance in a black silk gown. The event, hosted by Annabel's and The Caring Family Foundation , brought together a constellation of prominent figures to support vital initiatives aimed at preserving the Amazon rainforest. Moss, 51, epitomized glamour in her gown featuring an asymmetric neckline, ruched detailing, and a short train.

She completed her look with sparkling accessories. Also in attendance were Richard Caring, a prominent businessman, and his wife Patricia, who also turned heads with her elegant attire. The evening promised a night of fundraising and entertainment.\Richard Caring, alongside his wife Patricia, added to the star-studded affair, exemplifying sophistication in a cream tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers and a bow tie. The event's guest list also included British artist Marc Quinn, who opted for a smart cream suit, and model Adot Gak, who captivated with a dramatic green ostrich feather gown. The gala featured a surprise performance by Ronan Keating, who enthralled guests with his hits. The evening was co-hosted by comedian Rory Bremner and featured a high-profile charity auction led by renowned auctioneer Simon de Pury. Guests had the opportunity to bid on unique experiences and artwork by celebrated artists, contributing to the cause's important work. The Annabel's for the Amazon campaign encompasses a series of immersive events throughout the month, all dedicated to supporting The Caring Family Foundation's core missions. The primary goal is to aid reforestation and restoration projects in the Amazon rainforest, and also support social initiatives focusing on women and children, in both the UK and Brazil.\Since its inception, Annabel's for the Amazon has achieved remarkable success, raising an outstanding £5.2 million to bolster The Caring Family Foundation's impactful work in the Amazon rainforest and its broader initiatives. The current year's campaign has sustained this momentum, accumulating over £2 million to contribute to TCFF's crucial projects. Now in its sixth year, TCFF stands as the largest private donor to the Amazon, having planted over 3.4 million trees and seedlings in Brazil and supported over 39,000 Indigenous peoples through its reforestation and community programs. The Foundation has set ambitious goals for the coming years, aiming to plant 4.8 million trees by the end of 2026. TCFF is committed to not only restoring and healing the planet but also providing vital income to Indigenous communities. Earlier this year, the Foundation launched a solar-powered Medical Bus, bringing specialist healthcare directly to remote Indigenous communities. In 2025, the Medical Bus will provide specialist care to nine Indigenous communities, reaching approximately 38,000 Indigenous peoples across over 1 million hectares of the Amazon





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kate Moss Annabel's Amazon Rainforest Fundraising Gala The Caring Family Foundation

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Grammy-winner Joel Moss dies age 79: Music producer passes away suddenly after suffering medical emergencyThe producer, who worked with the likes of Johnny Cash, Tony Bennett and Red Hot Chili Peppers, passed away on Tuesday in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Read more »

London Fashion Week S/S 2026: live updates from the Wallpaper* teamJack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022.

Read more »

Kate Moss and Madonna Lead Star-Studded Reopening of Chiltern Firehouse for London Fashion WeekThe Chiltern Firehouse, a favorite London hotspot, celebrated its reopening with Kate Moss and Madonna as the leading guests, alongside a host of A-listers. The event, marking the launch of London Fashion Week, was hosted by Mert Alas and Seventy One Gin. The reopening follows a fire, offering an exclusive gathering before the hotel's full reconstruction. Kate Moss also celebrated the launch of her new podcast series on David Bowie.

Read more »

Romeo Beckham Just Made His LFW Runway Debut Alongside Lila MossThe 23-year-old Romeo Beckham just walked the runway for H&M alongside new-gen supermodels Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser and Alex Consani, helping to kick off London Fashion Week as part of another star-studded extravaganza from the high-street brand (which so memorably lured editors to Olympic Park for a Charli xcx-helmed warm-up party this...

Read more »

Kate Moss and Lila Moss Shine at London Fashion Week in Matching Outfits and Celebrate Diabetic BarbieKate Moss and her daughter Lila made a striking appearance at a London Fashion Week event, showcasing synchronized fashion. The event also saw the presence of other celebrities and celebrated the launch of Barbie's first-ever 'diabetic doll', fronted by Lila Moss.

Read more »

The standout shows of London Fashion Week S/S 2026Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022.

Read more »