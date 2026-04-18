Kate Moss Kicks Off Tommy Hilfiger's Liverpool FC Ad Shoot with a Pub Karaoke Session

Supermodel Kate Moss joined Liverpool FC stars Ian Rush, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Alexander Isak for a karaoke filming session at The Park Pub as part of a new Tommy Hilfiger advertisement. The brand's multi-year partnership with the football club was highlighted, with designer Tommy Hilfiger overseeing the production.

Supermodel Kate Moss was spotted in Liverpool this past Friday, participating in a lively karaoke session at a local pub alongside several prominent Liverpool FC players. The exclusive gathering took place at The Park Pub as Moss filmed a new advertisement for the iconic fashion brand, Tommy Hilfiger .

Moss, a seasoned presence in the fashion industry, arrived in the city by helicopter, exuding her signature style as she disembarked in a chic all-black ensemble featuring straight-leg jeans, a leather jacket, and a striking red patterned silk scarf, accessorized with sunglasses despite the prevailing rain. The filming schedule saw Moss embracing the role of a pub singer, while the footballers, including Ian Rush, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Alexander Isak, were set to appear as themselves. Tommy Hilfiger himself, the renowned designer, was also present on set, lending his directorial vision to the video production. Crew members were observed with a van brimming with various outfits, suggesting a comprehensive and visually rich advertisement.

The partnership between Tommy Hilfiger and Liverpool FC, a global collaboration initiated in January, is set to be a multi-year commitment. This extensive agreement will see Tommy Hilfiger outfitting both the men's and women's football teams, as well as the senior staff.

Hilfiger expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that sports icons, compelling narratives, and team uniforms have always been a source of inspiration throughout his career. He highlighted his attraction to teams with a rich fan heritage and a commitment to value-driven storytelling, pointing to Liverpool Football Club's unparalleled history, forged by the resilience, pride, and unwavering belief of its supporters. He conveyed his excitement to collaborate with the players and club personnel who inspire a global fanbase to aspire to greatness through their relentless pursuit of excellence.

This event follows a recent rare glimpse into the life of Kate Moss's daughter, Lila, a model herself. In a candid interview with British Vogue, the 23-year-old shared insights into her experiences as the daughter of a world-renowned supermodel, discussing her mother's recent 50th birthday celebration, her own personal indulgences, and aspects of her mother's life that remain private. Lila recounted her mother's 50th birthday party held at The Ritz Paris, describing how she turned the event into an impromptu karaoke night by repeatedly singing Amy Winehouse's Valerie. She mentioned that while her mother mingled with friends and reminisced about encounters with Mick Jagger in the venue's atmospheric smoking area, Lila's own biggest vice is, surprisingly, spending time on TikTok before bed. Lila also touched upon her mother's extensive personal fashion archive, acknowledging that while she often raids her mother's wardrobe, certain precious items, like a vintage Dior Bar jacket, are kept under lock and key, hinting at an unspoken understanding of what is truly off-limits.

The filming also involved extras dressed in red and striped outfits, marching past the pub and waving Tommy Hilfiger flags, further underscoring the brand's prominent presence. Early images from the shoot featured the footballers with graphics suggestive of a beer garden setting, adding to the casual and inviting atmosphere of the advertisement. Moss's arrival by helicopter, despite the rainy weather, emphasized her star power, as she gracefully navigated the tarmac. Her choice of an all-black outfit, including straight-leg jeans, a leather jacket, and a vibrant silk scarf, showcased her timeless fashion sense. The presence of veteran player Ian Rush alongside current stars like Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, and potentially Alexander Isak, added a layer of nostalgia and current relevance to the campaign.

The partnership's scope extends to dressing all members of the Liverpool FC organization, signifying a deep integration of the brand with the club. Hilfiger's statement about being inspired by the spirit and history of Liverpool FC resonates with the club's fervent fanbase and its storied past. The advertisement aims to capture this essence, blending the worlds of fashion, football, and music.





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