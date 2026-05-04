Kate Moss Lands in New York Ahead of Controversial Met Gala

Supermodel Kate Moss arrives at JFK Airport before the Met Gala, which is facing backlash over Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's involvement as honorary co-chairs. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Zendaya, and Meryl Streep have expressed their disapproval.

Kate Moss was observed arriving at JFK Airport in New York, enjoying a post-flight cigarette and vape just hours before the highly anticipated Met Gala .

The 52-year-old supermodel appeared cheerful as she collected her luggage, opting for a make-up-free look after her flight. She was dressed in a stylish black ensemble consisting of a blazer, blouse, and wide-legged trousers, accessorized with a black scarf and gold necklaces. Moss carried a large suitcase and two Louis Vuitton duffle bags, pausing to check her phone and vape before lighting a cigarette outside the arrivals terminal.

Her arrival precedes her expected appearance at the Met Gala, an event currently facing significant controversy due to the involvement of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez as honorary co-chairs. The Met Gala's choice of Bezos and Sanchez has sparked considerable backlash from prominent figures in the fashion and entertainment industries.

Bella Hadid publicly expressed her disapproval by liking an Instagram post criticizing celebrities who protest ICE but still attend events sponsored by Bezos, given Amazon's contracts with ICE and its alleged support for Palantir, a company providing software for immigrant tracking. Zendaya and Meryl Streep have also distanced themselves from the event, with Streep reportedly declining a co-chair position due to the Bezoses' involvement.

Actress Taraji P. Henson echoed similar sentiments, questioning the participation of some celebrities in light of the controversy. Activist groups, such as Everyone Hates Elon, have further amplified the criticism with protests highlighting Amazon's alleged worker exploitation. The controversy extends beyond Amazon's ties to ICE, encompassing concerns about its labor practices. Industry insiders have voiced their disappointment, describing the situation as a 'slap in the face' to those who value the Met Gala's reputation and significance.

The backlash underscores a growing awareness of the ethical implications of accepting sponsorship from companies with controversial business practices. The situation has created a complex dilemma for attendees, forcing them to consider their association with an event that has become a focal point of social and political debate. Kate Moss's attendance, amidst this turmoil, is anticipated, adding another layer of interest to an already highly scrutinized event.

The debate surrounding the Met Gala highlights the increasing pressure on public figures to align their actions with their values and to take a stand on important social issues





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Kate Moss Met Gala Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez Bella Hadid Zendaya Meryl Streep ICE Amazon Fashion Celebrity

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