Kate Moss Spotted Driving Electric MGB Roadster in London

Supermodel Kate Moss was seen driving a modern electric version of the classic MGB Roadster in London, showcasing her continued love for vintage cars and embracing sustainable automotive technology. The sighting comes ahead of the release of a new film about her relationship with artist Lucian Freud.

Kate Moss , the renowned supermodel, was recently observed enjoying a drive through the heart of London in a striking white convertible. The vehicle, a modern reimagining of the classic MGB Roadster, is not powered by a traditional combustion engine but by electric technology, representing a significant update to the iconic British sports car.

The car, known as the RBW Roadster, costs around £120,000 and blends a nostalgic aesthetic with cutting-edge electric vehicle capabilities. This sighting isn't a one-off; Moss has a well-documented passion for vintage automobiles, and the RBW Roadster also featured in a photoshoot for EE72 magazine, a publication helmed by former Vogue UK editor Edward Enninful. Moss’s automotive history is rich and varied, showcasing a clear preference for classic designs.

She has been photographed at the wheel of a 1968 Buick LeSabre convertible while in Los Angeles, and previously enjoyed a canary yellow Mini Moke, a vehicle originally conceived for military use in the 1960s. Her collection extends to a Mercedes 280, a traditional black London taxi, a 1970s Rolls Royce Silver Shadow, and a blue MG Midget, which she frequently drives in the countryside surrounding her Cotswolds residence.

However, even a style icon like Moss isn’t immune to the occasional mechanical mishap. In 2021, her MG experienced a breakdown on a busy A-road near Burwood, necessitating its recovery from the roadside. The recent appearance in the RBW Roadster, with Moss sporting sunglasses and engaged in conversation with a friend, highlights her continued appreciation for both style and the open road. The interior of the RBW Roadster boasts a luxurious red leather finish, further enhancing its appeal.

The manufacturers emphasize the car’s successful fusion of classic design elements with modern electric vehicle technology, a sentiment echoed by Top Gear’s James May, who described it as ‘the way to do an MGB’ and a ‘modern car’ in a review last year. Beyond her automotive pursuits, Kate Moss is preparing for a return to the cultural spotlight with the upcoming release of the film *Moss & Freud*.

The movie delves into her complex relationship with the celebrated artist Lucian Freud, who famously painted her nude portrait when she was 28 and he was 80. The role of Moss in the film is portrayed by Ellie Bamber. This project adds another layer to Moss’s already multifaceted career, demonstrating her willingness to engage with artistic explorations of her own life and image.

The RBW Roadster sighting, therefore, is not just a glimpse into her personal style but also a moment captured amidst a period of renewed public interest. The electric conversion of the MGB Roadster represents a broader trend within the automotive world – a move towards sustainability without sacrificing the charm and character of classic vehicles.

Moss’s embrace of this technology, alongside her continued affection for traditional vintage cars, positions her as a figure who appreciates both the past and the future of automotive design





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