Kate Reveals David Walliams Instagram Contact 2017 BGT

Former BGT attendee Kate shares her 2017 experience with David Walliams amid new sexual assault allegations. She details the invasive Instagram contact and backstage meeting with the comedian.

A young woman identified only as Kate has come forward to describe her unsettling interaction with comedian David Walliams in 2017, shortly before the star faced serious criminal allegations. Kate, now 25, reveals that Walliams, then 48, contacted her on social media when she was just 16 years old and a school student. She recently shared these details with the Daily Mail to provide context to the broader investigation into the entertainer.

Initial Social Media Contact and Ticket Request

David Walliams first reached out to Kate via Instagram in April 2017. He followed her account out of the blue and liked numerous photos she had posted, which included selfies taken at school and images with friends. Kate, who was in year 11 at the time, recalled feeling excited initially but also uneasy about the attention from a stranger. She noted that his account followed many young women and that she had never interacted with his page prior to this unsolicited contact.

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In May 2017, despite her initial hesitation, Kate decided to ask David Walliams for tickets to a live recording of Britain's Got Talent. The tickets were for her mother's birthday. Walliams instructed his personal assistant to send two tickets to Kate. Tickets for the show are difficult to secure due to high demand, making the personal delivery from a celebrity judge a significant gesture at the time.

Backstage Encounter and Audience Dynamics

On the day of the recording in 2017, Kate and her mother arrived at Fountain Studios in Wembley, north-west London. They were seated in a section populated primarily by David Walliams's guests, an area Kate described as being full of young women. Her mother spoke to another attendee who admitted she was there specifically to see Walliams rather than to watch the talent competition. Kate observed that the other girls seemed to be bragging about their connection to the judge.

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Before the show began, a producer moved Kate and her mother from their allocated seats to the front row to ensure they were on camera. This move left Kate's original seat empty. Her mother noticed that David Walliams kept looking for Kate during the filming, appearing confused by the empty chair. This anomaly went unnoticed by the family at the time but stands out in retrospect given the later allegations.

Dressing Room Meeting and Security Warning

After the recording concluded, Kate and her mother were invited to meet David Walliams in his dressing room. The meeting proceeded, but a strange incident occurred shortly thereafter. When Kate's mother mentioned plans to attend an afterparty with the comedian, a security guard working for the show intervened. The guard shook his head firmly and told her, 'Do not go there.' Kate's mother interpreted this as a direct warning to avoid the event, suggesting the security team may have been aware of Walliams's reputation for inappropriate behavior.

Context of Allegations and Legal Proceedings

This account emerges following an investigation by The Guardian and ITN into David Walliams. The investigations alleged that he preyed on young teenagers and sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl. Walliams has denied any wrongdoing. In an attempt to prevent the publication of these allegations, he sought a High Court injunction, claiming that being named would lead him to take his own life. The High Court denied this injunction on Tuesday, allowing the stories to proceed to publication.

Historical Misconduct Claims and Career Impact

David Walliams was at the height of his career in 2017 when he contacted Kate. He had recently been awarded an OBE for services to the arts and was a four-time National Television Award winner for Best TV Judge on Britain's Got Talent. However, he had faced misconduct allegations as early as 2016. A staff member at his publisher, HarperCollins, had claimed the best-selling children's author was known as a 'creep' for seeking the personal details of female employees.

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Current Reflection and Public Response

Looking back, Kate now views the entire interaction as creepy. She states it is evident that her social media profile clearly indicated she was a young school student. Walliams had separated from his wife, Lara Stone, in March 2015, and was single in 2017. The comedian has not yet responded to Kate's specific claims, but the Britain's Got Talent bosses launched an internal probe into his conduct after learning he had been taking teenage girls into his dressing room. The full extent of these past interactions continues to reshape the public narrative surrounding the entertainer.