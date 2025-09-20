Kate's Silence Speaks Volumes: Harry's Birthday Snub Reveals Continued Royal Rift

The relationship between Prince Harry and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, remains strained, with Kate's silence on Harry's recent birthday highlighting the continued rift. While Harry has made strides in repairing his relationship with King Charles, the lack of public acknowledgment from William and Kate suggests they are still struggling to forgive and forget past grievances.

While Prince Harry appears to be making strides in repairing his relationship with his father, King Charles, the situation with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton , remains considerably strained. This was particularly evident in Kate's silence on Harry's recent 41st birthday on September 15th. The Duke of Sussex's birthday fell just days after a brief but significant meeting with his father at Clarence House, marking their first face-to-face encounter in over a year and a half.

Though the meeting was relatively short, it's widely perceived as a positive step towards mending royal ties. However, there's no indication of a similar thaw in relations between Harry and his brother, Prince William, or his sister-in-law, Kate. Royal expert Duncan Larcombe suggests that the absence of any public acknowledgment of Harry's birthday from William and Kate is a clear indication that lingering resentment persists from past actions. Duncan explained that Kate's silence spoke volumes, as the royals typically issue public birthday greetings. This deliberate absence was a clear message from Kate, implying that the onus is on Harry to make amends. Royal protocol restricts William and Kate from publicly addressing the situation, forcing them into subtle communication. In this instance, their silence was their chosen method, as they are unwilling to extend joyful birthday wishes. Instead, they opted to avoid Harry altogether. However, Prince Harry reportedly desires to bring his children back to the UK for visits, hoping they can enjoy a closer relationship with their British family. Duncan believes Harry desires forgiveness from William and Kate but has yet to demonstrate a public commitment to reconciliation. As for Meghan, there are no signs of her seeking reconciliation with the Royal Family; she is focused on her career, seemingly unconcerned about the opinions of William and Kate. Last year, when Harry turned 40, both King Charles and William and Kate sent public birthday messages. This year, however, there was complete silence from the Prince and Princess of Wales. While some might attribute this to the absence of a significant milestone birthday or other factors, Duncan contends that the lack of a meeting during Harry's recent four-day visit to the UK, alongside the birthday snub, highlights the difficulty William, and particularly Kate, are facing in forgiving and forgetting. The aftermath of the Oprah interview and the revelations in Harry's memoir, Spare, in which the couple accused Kate of making Meghan cry and of branding her a liar, have made forgiveness challenging. Duncan suggests that William and Kate made a conscious decision to avoid Harry during his UK visit. King Charles, however, was in a more complicated position, as not meeting Harry could have generated negative publicity. William, on the other hand, appears to be particularly affected by the personal attacks made against his wife, Kate. While Harry might be experiencing a chilly reception from his sister-in-law, his birthday celebrations in Montecito, California, with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, appeared warm and happy. Meghan posted a photo of Harry in military uniform, alongside a fire emoji, while also toasting his return with her As Ever rosé wine. While William and Kate may not be eager for Harry to return, the meeting with the King indicates that future visits might be possible. Harry's response when asked if he would like to bring his children back to Britain, suggests that there is a chance that future visits are more likely to occur. Unfortunately, it does not seem a cozy family reunion is on the immediate horizon





