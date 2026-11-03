Kate Winslet Plans New Gates to Combat Erosion at Sussex Home

Kate Winslet submits plans to replace rotting gates at her Grade II-listed West Wittering property, aiming to protect against flooding and coastal erosion while preserving heritage.

Ace actor Kate Winslet has submitted a formal planning application to replace aging wooden gates at her historic Grade II-listed residence in West Wittering, Sussex. The request addresses the deteriorating condition of the current structures, which are suffering from constant exposure to the salty sea air. This move is part of her broader efforts to secure her seaside property against the increasing threats of flooding and coastal erosion.

Gates Replacement Details

Winslet, who purchased the property for £3.25million in 2013, seeks to install two new sets of gates. One set will face the house, and the other will mark the waterfront entrance. The proposed gates will be constructed from a treated timber described by architects as highly resistant to decay. This material choice ensures the structures will last significantly longer than conventional wood while requiring minimal maintenance in the exposed, salt-laden environment.

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Heritage Preservation

The historic property, currently valued at approximately £5million, was originally built during the reign of Queen Anne in the early 18th century and underwent major renovations in the 1930s. Planning agents for Winslet have emphasized that the new installations will not affect any historic fabric. The application states that the works will cause no harm to the significance of the designated heritage asset, ensuring the property's historical integrity remains intact.

Coastal Erosion Context

The actress's home is located in Flood Zone 3, the highest risk category for flooding. The local coastline has been plagued by erosion and crumbling sea defenses, prompting significant investment from local authorities. In nearby Selsey, a public consultation was held this month regarding a coastal defense scheme covering 4.5km of coastline. This initiative aims to protect 3,900 properties over the next century from rising sea levels and frequent storms.

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Footpath and Neighbors

The proposed harbor-side gateway will be widened from approximately 1.15metres to 1.5metres. To accommodate this change, a 1.2metre stretch of hedge will be dug up, moved about 1.8metres, and replanted with native holly, wild privet, and hawthorn. The plans ensure that the public King Charles III England Coast Path running between the gates remains unobstructed. No modifications such as cameras, external lighting, or intercoms will be added to the new structures.

Future Development

This application follows previous alterations to the property, including the removal of an indoor swimming pool in the basement to create a gym with new steps and a glass door. Winslet continues to navigate the challenges of living on a vulnerable coastline, having previously installed 150metres of new timber sea defences on the foreshore. The Environment Agency has raised no objections to the new gate proposal, though they noted that work within 16metres of a sea defense may require a separate environmental permit.