Katherine Heigl says her 1994 film My Father The Hero is disturbing and would not be made today, as co-star Gerard Depardieu drops his appeal against a sexual assault conviction.

Katherine Heigl has called her 1994 film My Father The Hero disturbing after rewatching it with her daughters. The actress, 48, commented on an Instagram post that highlighted the film's controversial plot.

She wrote that about 20 minutes in, she realized how very disturbing the storyline is. Heigl spent most of the film trying to explain why it was funny at the time and not creepy. She had thought it would be fun for her daughters, aged 17 and 14, to see her at their age. The comedy was her first starring role, where she plays Nicole, 14, who falls for an older boy on holiday in the Bahamas.

Also read Katherine Heigl looks so different as a brunette in modeling photo from the 90s

Plot Summary And Mixed Reception

To impress him and seem more mature, Nicole pretends her father, played by Gerard Depardieu, is her lover. The film has drawn mixed reception in recent years, with some criticizing its premise and the sexualization of her teenage character. The 1991 French original leaned into European farce, but modern audiences have since come to find the storyline controversial.

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Previously speaking in 2016 on the Howard Stern show, Heigl admitted the film was really inappropriate and would not be made in Hollywood today. The host joked that if someone tried to produce it now, they would be arrested. Katherine agreed, saying: What a plot! Like, that would never fly now.

It would never happen. She added that she watched it recently with her 14-year-old niece and thought it was really inappropriate. Katherine, who was just 14 at the time of filming, explained she was made to wear a white thong swimming costume which was really hard for her. She said: I was raised Mormon, so I was a very good girl.

Behind The Scenes And Casting

That was really hard for me and I kept trying to convince the director to just do an itty bitty bikini. And he was like, No, he's a French father, nothing is going to shock him less than something like this. The Emmy winner even went on to say that her first kiss was with her co-star and on-screen love interest Ben, played by Dalton James, who was almost a decade older.

She said: It was one of my first kisses... It's very strange in retrospect. At the time, it was a dream come true. He was 22 I think and I was literally 14.

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The star's children are her non-biological daughter Nancy Leigh Mi-Eun, 17, who was adopted from South Korea at nine months old. She also has daughter Adalaide Marie Hope, 14, who was adopted in 2012. Katherine and her musician husband Josh Kelley also share their biological son Joshua Bishop Jr, who is nine years old. The actress's comments come after Depardieu, 77, admitted to sexually assaulting two women on a film set.

Depardieu Accepts Legal Sentence

The French actor who had repeatedly denied the accusations previously said he was dropping his appeal against a 2025 conviction for sexually assaulting two women and will now accept an 18-month suspended sentence. Katherine has previously said nothing inappropriate happened on the set of My Father The Hero or involving Depardieu. I was found guilty, Depardieu said in a written statement, as his appeal trial was scheduled to open Monday in Paris.

He added that he hears it and accepts the sentence. I therefore offer my deep and sincere apologies to those who may have suffered, he said. On film sets, I have long hidden behind provocation and crude humor. I believed my words and some of my actions had no consequences.

But they did, particularly coming from someone who held as much power as I once did, Depardieu wrote. I have come to understand that I belonged to a world that no longer exists, he added. I have therefore decided to withdraw my appeal.