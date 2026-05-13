Katherine Legge Set to Make History with Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 Double in 2024

Katherine Legge will attempt the rare and demanding Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 Double in 2024, becoming the oldest driver ever to take on the challenge. With prior success in the Indy 500 and recent entries in NASCAR's Cup Series, Legge aims to cement her legacy by joining an elite group of drivers who have tried the same-day double-race endeavor.

In a remarkable announcement, Katherine Legge is set to make history by attempting the grueling Indy 500 / Coca-Cola 600 Double in 2024. The challenging endeavor involves competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the same day—Sunday, May 24.

Legge's participation in the Indianapolis 500 was already confirmed, where she will drive the No. 11 HMD Motorsports/AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet. Now, reports from USA Today Sports and Motorsport.com confirm that the 45-year-old veteran will also take on NASCAR's longest race at Charlotte.

If conditions permit and she succeeds, Legge will become the oldest driver ever to attempt the iconic Double, joining an elite group that includes legends such as Kyle Larson, Robby Gordon, John Andretti, Kurt Busch, and Tony Stewart, who is the only driver to have completed every lap during a Double attempt. Legge recently competed in her eighth career NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, driving the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet.

This Charlotte attempt will also see her behind the wheel of the same car, with sponsorship support from e.l.f. Cosmetics, which has backed her in both the Indy 500 and this new NASCAR venture. Just weeks ago, Legge had expressed tents of interest in attempting the Double, contingent on securing sponsorship and team support. Her quick agreement with e.l.f.

Cosmos has made this unprecedented feat possible so close to race day. Though Legge brings experience from her time in IndyCar, where she has raced in the Indy 500 four previous times, her best finish was in 2012 when she placed 22nd.

Her NASCAR career is shorter, having debuted just over a year ago, but she has already demonstrated skill in America’s top stock car series, including her 17th-place finish in the 2025 Brickyard 400—the best non-drafting result for Live Fast Motorsports. While she is automatically entered in the Indy 500, confirmation of her Coke 600 participation will depend on the official entry list, due to be released next Monday.

If qualifying proves necessary, it will add another layer of challenge to an already daunting task





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