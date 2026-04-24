Katherine Ryan Dishes Out Brutal Verdict on Olivia Attwood's Romance with Pete Wicks

Comedian Katherine Ryan doesn't mince words as she shares her opinion on Olivia Attwood's new relationship with Pete Wicks, following Attwood's split from Bradley Dack. The pair discuss dating, heartbreak, and the importance of self-discovery.

Katherine Ryan has openly critiqued Olivia Attwood 's new relationship with Pete Wicks , expressing a less-than-enthusiastic opinion on Attwood's romantic choices. The comedian made her feelings known during an appearance on Olivia's podcast, 'Olivia's House,' bluntly stating that Attwood's 'taste is not great' and jokingly suggesting a ban on Wicks from her home after 8:00 PM.

This commentary follows Attwood's recent separation from her long-term partner, Bradley Dack, in January, and subsequent sightings with Wicks, including a recent trip to St Tropez. Attwood, reflecting on her newfound single status after a decade-long relationship, shared her reluctance to engage with dating apps, expressing a desire to meet someone organically. Ryan, however, encouraged Attwood to prioritize personal growth and career aspirations over immediately seeking a new romantic partner.

She suggested a strategy of maintaining multiple casual relationships to avoid becoming overly focused on any single person, emphasizing the importance of finding fulfillment outside of a romantic context. Ryan advocated for introductions through mutual connections, believing that a more natural path to a meaningful relationship would be beneficial for Attwood.

The pair discussed the challenges of moving on after a long-term relationship, with Attwood candidly detailing the pain and humiliation she experienced following her split from Dack, including accusations of infidelity. The blossoming romance between Attwood and Wicks has been gaining attention, fueled by sightings of the pair together, including a reported £1,000-per-night getaway to St Tropez.

While Attwood has shared photos from the vacation, she has not publicly posted any pictures with Wicks, though observant fans have spotted his glasses in the background of one of her Instagram posts. Sources confirm that the pair are 'dating and enjoying their time together,' seeking privacy at a secluded resort. Attwood previously spoke about the difficulties of her breakup with Dack, accusing him of repeated infidelity and expressing feelings of betrayal.

She emphasized her commitment to her work and her determination to move forward despite the emotional turmoil, clarifying that her relationship with ITV remains strong amidst reports of concerns over a previous 'fake wedding' scandal. The situation highlights the complexities of navigating relationships in the public eye and the challenges of rebuilding trust after heartbreak





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Olivia Attwood Pete Wicks Katherine Ryan Relationship Dating

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