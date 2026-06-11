Russell Brand convicted of rape and sexual assault, Katherine Ryan speaks of grief and relief

Russell Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court. Katherine Ryan and other celebrities react as Brand awaits sentencing.

Russell Brand, 51, was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, November 5, following a four-week trial.

Katherine Ryan Reaction To Russell Brand Verdict

He was acquitted of three further charges and remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on Monday, November 9. Katherine Ryan said she feels grief and relief after the conviction. On her podcast Telling Everybody Everything, she said: It really made me feel just quite dysregulated again, caught off-guard, emotional, in awe of the survivors who also had nothing to gain. They came forward despite Russell Brand having fame, power, money, and a legion of fans ready to attack them.

Also read Katherine Ryan reacts to Russell Brand guilty verdict after 'predator' claims

Ryan added: I will never be someone who like, dances on graves. There has been some justice done today. There is a level of relief, but there is grief alongside relief. Everything is nuanced, and it was proved in court that a terrible thing happened, and that means that a terrible thing happened.

She continued: I just think again and again about people who have been hurt, and who have to carry that, who have carried that around long enough, and will continue to carry that in some way, regardless of what justice is done. This verdict came because women were hurt, and I worry as well about what happens next. Ryan also blasted the actions of Brand's barrister, Ian Winter KC, who confronted Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin outside the courtroom.

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Winter told her: I hope you are pleased with yourself. Urwin responded: I am pleased justice has been done, before Winter said: Well, it was not. You f***** it. Ryan said: That was so unprofessional, so inappropriate, so aggressive.

Ryan Comments On Russell Brand Predatory Behavior

Really sickening. Ryan previously claimed in an interview with Louis Theroux that there was a predator in the entertainment industry. She said she could not name the male comic as it would be a litigious minefield but mentioned she had been on a TV programme with him and told the individual he was a predator to his face. Deadline reported that Ryan repeatedly called Brand a sexual predator while filming Roast Battle in 2018, though the remarks were not broadcast.

During the trial, Winter argued that reporting of allegations by Urwin and others had poisoned the well and made a fair trial impossible. The trial judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, dismissed an attempt by Brand to block his trial because of negative media coverage. Brand now faces jail for rape. His first night in prison saw a dirty protest in HMP Wandsworth as he was put in solitary confinement.

A TV producer accused of laughing while Brand sexually assaulted a woman has been asked to step back from his role. Questions have been raised about what Laura Gallacher's family think of her loyalty to Brand, after she acted like a hostage in court. Brand is petrified in prison and admitted fears of incarceration to wife Laura on camera days before he was found guilty.

Celebrities Criticize Russell Brand Past Conduct

Sean Lock, who died in 2021, once said: Probably the reason I hate him so much is because I am a dad, explaining he dreaded his daughters bringing home someone like Brand. Dannii Minogue also expressed discomfort with Brand's behaviour at a time when his sexually provocative persona was celebrated. Katy Brand, no relation, said she threatened to quit a television project if Russell Brand was cast. She wrote: I said I would quit if he was cast.

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She added: Russell Brand guilty. Good. She claimed: Practically every pitch meeting available was to one of his enablers for a while. Carol Vorderman commented: I am absolutely with you.

Never had anything to do with him. But there were producers and journalists who protected him and encouraged all of this. I hope they are uncovered too. Paloma Faith wrote: Unfortunately so many abusers and rapists get VERY short sentences in every day life.

Daniel Sloss And Lily Allen On Russell Brand

She suggested Brand might receive a longer sentence because of his public profile but warned others were often released early. Daniel Sloss was the only comedian to speak on the record for Channel 4's 2023 Dispatches investigation into Brand. He said: I know for many, many years that women have been warning each other about Russell. Lily Allen commented on a 2007 episode of The Big Fat Quiz of the Year featuring Brand and Noel Fielding making jokes about rape.

She said: In retrospect, that is really horrendous. It makes me uncomfortable, but I do not think I felt that at the time, because it was the culture. Sir Bob Geldof delivered a memorable insult at the 2007 NME Awards after being introduced by Brand. Geldof declared: Russell Brand - what a c***.

The remark prompted cheers, while Brand appeared embarrassed. It was reportedly linked to Brand's rumoured relationship with Geldof's daughter Peaches. Bear Grylls, who assisted with Brand's Christian baptism in the River Thames in 2024, posted on X on Friday: It is right that justice has now been served. He said Brand's religious conversion had appeared genuine at the time.

As Brand faces a substantial prison sentence, resurfaced comments have reignited questions about the entertainment industry and how concerns about powerful men were handled.