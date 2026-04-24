Katherine Ryan Reveals Facelift Cost Shock and Husband's Silent Treatment

Comedian Katherine Ryan details her facelift journey, from a $300k quote from Kris Jenner's surgeon to a more affordable UK procedure, and reveals her husband's reaction to her going under the knife. Meanwhile, reports emerge that Kris Jenner is unhappy with her own facelift results.

Comedian Katherine Ryan has shared details about her journey to getting a facelift, revealing a significant price difference between consultations with surgeons in the US and the UK.

Initially, she considered a surgeon known for working with celebrities like Kris Jenner, but was quoted a staggering $174,000, which later increased to over $300,000. This prompted her to seek a more affordable option in the UK, ultimately paying between £22,000 and £23,000 for the procedure. Ryan openly discussed her experience on Olivia Attwood’s podcast, highlighting the financial considerations and ethical approach of her chosen UK-based doctor.

Ryan also recounted a challenging experience with her husband, Bobby Kootstra, who refused to speak to her on the day she left for her surgery in York, just eight weeks after giving birth to her fourth child. She expressed frustration with societal misconceptions about plastic surgery, comparing it to exaggerated examples like Joselyn Wildenstein. Despite the initial friction with her husband, Ryan is thrilled with the results of her facelift, describing it as 'beautiful' and achieving exactly what she desired.

The discussion also touched upon Kris Jenner’s own facelift, performed by Dr. Steven Levine, and the measures taken to manage the influx of consultation requests following Jenner’s public reveal. Jenner reportedly created a 'password' system to verify genuine inquiries.

However, recent reports suggest that Kris Jenner herself is now unhappy with the results of her facelift, almost a year after the procedure. Sources claim she is considering 'revision' surgery, feeling her results are not as impressive as those of other celebrities like Denise Richards and Lori Loughlin. This development adds another layer to the story, highlighting the complexities and potential dissatisfaction even among those who have access to top-tier cosmetic procedures.

The story underscores the financial disparities in cosmetic surgery, the emotional dynamics within relationships surrounding such procedures, and the often-unrealistic expectations fueled by celebrity culture. It also raises questions about the longevity of cosmetic results and the pressures faced by individuals to maintain a youthful appearance





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Katherine Ryan Facelift Kris Jenner Plastic Surgery Cosmetic Procedure Bobby Kootstra Celebrity News

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