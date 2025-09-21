Katherine Ryan Slams Thomas Skinner's 'Forgotten' Affair Claims

Comedian Katherine Ryan criticizes Thomas Skinner's assertion that his wife has moved on from his affair, highlighting the lasting impact of infidelity.

Katherine Ryan has entered the conversation surrounding Thomas Skinner 's recent admission of infidelity, sparked by his claim that his wife, Sinéad, has 'forgotten' about the affair. Skinner, a star from The Apprentice and now a participant in Strictly Come Dancing , admitted to cheating on his wife just weeks after their wedding in May 2022, labeling the affair a 'moment of madness'.

Ryan, in her podcast Telling Everybody Everything, strongly disagreed with Skinner's assertion that the situation is 'forgotten', suggesting that the term is 'inflammatory' and that the reality for Sinéad is far more complex. Ryan emphasized that while Skinner may perceive the past as resolved because his wife has forgiven him, the emotional impact and potential for lingering trauma for Sinéad are significant. She highlighted the vulnerability of Sinéad, newly married and raising young children at the time of the affair, and the potential for the wife to internalize feelings of shame. \Ryan's analysis went beyond the immediate circumstances of the affair, probing the underlying dynamics and consequences. She questioned the hypocrisy of Skinner, who has publicly presented himself as upholding conservative values and cherishing family, while engaging in behavior that directly contradicts those principles. Ryan also commented on the alleged 'mistress' Amy-Lucy O'Rourke, but with a nuanced perspective. While using a derogatory term to describe her actions, she emphasized that O'Rourke does not hold responsibility for the marriage's issues. The podcast episode also discussed the wider social context, specifically the implications of the affair given Skinner's association with Strictly Come Dancing, a family-oriented show. Ryan clarified that she does not support 'canceling' individuals for cheating, but found the situation interesting considering the public image that Skinner projects. She shared her view on Instagram with a snippet of her podcast, stating her belief that women never forget, and wished healing to both women involved. The media also revealed that the affair began just eight days before the wedding. \The unfolding of this story has revealed how the scandal has affected both parties. Amy-Lucy O'Rourke claimed in an interview that her relationship with Thomas lasted three months, during which time he reportedly professed love for her and dissatisfaction with his marriage. It adds more fuel to the flames when she said she had 'receipts' to prove what he 'put her through'. Skinner's recent actions and comments have intensified the focus on the situation. His appearance on Strictly Come Dancing has, as Ryan points out, added a layer of public interest and scrutiny. This has also led to an incident where he grabbed a reporter's phone during an interview when messages about his past appeared on the screen. Skinner later apologized for his actions and acknowledged he was working to overcome difficulties from his past. The discussion continues to develop, focusing on the broader implications of infidelity and the complexities of forgiveness and public image, and the potential lasting impacts on those involved. This is a story with several layers of complexity and highlights the difficulties that infidelity and its consequences bring





