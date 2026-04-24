Katherine Ryan Suspects Housekeeper of Stealing Designer Coats

Comedian Katherine Ryan has revealed she believes her former housekeeper may have stolen designer coats, including a unique Alexander Wang jacket featuring Romesh Ranganathan, after noticing suspicious behavior and the housekeeper's unusual requests regarding her son.

Comedian Katherine Ryan has publicly discussed a suspected theft from her home, believing a former Eastern European housekeeper may have stolen several designer coats . The initial suspicion fell on her husband, Bobby Koostra , known for his decluttering habits, but he vehemently denied disposing of the items.

Ryan then recalled noticing the housekeeper taking photographs of her husband’s clothing, explaining it away as capturing images for her adult son from Jamaica, even suggesting he might move in with the family. The missing items included a Prada puffer jacket and a uniquely customized Alexander Wang coat featuring a felt depiction of comedian Romesh Ranganathan, complete with deliberately provocative details. Ryan described the housekeeper as a 'lovely woman' but admitted the situation felt increasingly suspicious.

Ryan detailed the series of events on the Olivia's House with Olivia Attwood podcast, highlighting her initial willingness to be open-minded and progressive, even considering the housekeeper’s explanation about her son. However, the repeated instances of photographing her husband’s clothes, coupled with the housekeeper’s inquiries about her son potentially residing with them, raised red flags. Ryan emphasized her husband’s tendency to discard belongings, initially leading her to believe he was responsible for the missing coats.

Despite his assurances, the disappearance of the valuable items, including the customized Romesh Ranganathan jacket created by a felt artist known for their unconventional designs, prompted her to reconsider the possibility of theft. The comedian noted the jacket was a source of amusement for both herself and Ranganathan, who disliked the design immensely. Ryan and Koostra, who reconnected after being high school sweethearts and married in 2018, share three children: Fred, Fenna, and Holland.

Ryan also has a daughter, Violet, from a previous relationship. She recently spoke candidly about Violet’s father, criticizing his lack of financial or emotional support, describing his minimal contact as 'breadcrumbing'. Ryan stated she previously refrained from speaking negatively about him to protect her daughter, but now that Violet is 16, she feels comfortable allowing her to form her own opinions. The housekeeper’s employment was ultimately terminated, and Ryan acknowledged she doesn’t typically employ a large staff.

The incident has prompted Ryan to reflect on the situation and share her experience publicly, raising questions about trust and security within the home





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Katherine Ryan Bobby Koostra Theft Designer Coats Housekeeper Romesh Ranganathan

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