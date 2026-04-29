Kathy Griffin Revives Feud with The View, Unleashes Scathing Attack on Former Hosts

Comedian Kathy Griffin reignites her long-running dispute with The View, criticizing former co-hosts Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Meghan McCain in a recent YouTube rant. Griffin also reflects on being 'uncanceled' after the 2017 Trump photo controversy.

Kathy Griffin has ignited a new wave of controversy by launching a scathing critique of The View and its former co-hosts, Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Meghan McCain, just days after appearing as a guest on the show.

This isn't a new feud; Griffin's relationship with The View has been fraught with tension for years, most notably stemming from the 2017 uproar over a photograph depicting her holding a prop resembling Donald Trump. The initial backlash saw strong condemnation from then-hosts like Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg, who deemed the image offensive and excessive. Despite subsequent appearances on the program, Griffin seemingly couldn't resist revisiting past grievances during a recent YouTube series.

She disparaged Hasselbeck's intelligence, characterizing it as 'stupidity' or 'indignant stupidity,' and leveled a particularly harsh insult at McCain, calling her an 'annoying c***' and predicting a predictable response about feminism. Griffin appears to relish the potential for conflict with McCain, suggesting she consistently 'takes the bait.

' This outburst arrives as Griffin expresses a sense of vindication and even declares herself 'uncanceled' nearly a decade after the Trump photo nearly derailed her career. She recently discussed the lasting impact of the controversy, acknowledging the seven years she spent without work and the enduring association with the image.

However, Griffin now views the incident through a different lens, asserting she was 'right' and 'ahead of her time.

' She claims to be 'proud' of the photograph, citing her long-standing knowledge of Donald Trump and the personal nature of his reaction. Griffin also revealed that she has known Trump since the 1990s and had previously worked with him, making his condemnation all the more surprising. She credits fellow comedian Jim Carrey with providing valuable perspective during the initial fallout, reminding her that such controversies can be career-defining for comedians.

Griffin's journey back to public acceptance has been gradual, marked by a return to touring and a surprisingly positive reception from audiences. While she acknowledges the image will likely remain a defining aspect of her public persona, she now embraces it as a symbol of her political foresight. The comedian's comments highlight the complex interplay between political satire, public outrage, and the evolving landscape of cancel culture.

Her willingness to revisit and reframe the controversy suggests a desire to reclaim her narrative and challenge the lingering consequences of her actions. The ongoing dynamic between Griffin and The View, coupled with her reflections on the Trump controversy, underscores the enduring power of media narratives and the challenges of navigating public perception in a highly polarized environment.

The recent appearance on the show seems to have been a catalyst for these renewed criticisms, demonstrating that the past continues to shape present-day interactions and opinions





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Kathy Griffin The View Meghan Mccain Elisabeth Hasselbeck Donald Trump Controversy Cancel Culture

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