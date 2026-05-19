Kathy Griffin's Mystery Boyfriend Unveiled: 16 Months after Divorce & Not Famous, It's Insta Official!

Kathy Griffin blasted headlines recently with her mystery boyfriend's official Instagram post. Despite being secretive about their relationship, it seems like they're enjoying each other's company and have a bright future together. Keeping in touch could potentially change one's perspective on personal relationships. What's even more interesting is the focus on self-awareness and adjusting behaviors, owing to the subject's past struggles with marriage.

Kathy Griffin went Instagram official with her new boyfriend on Sunday - 16 months after finalizing her second divorce. The comedian captioned the announcement: 'We're insta official.

Deal with it.

' In the comments section, fans thought Griffin's mystery man resembled Lance Armstrong, Tony Hawk, and Ron Reagan but she clarified that he's 'not famous, not in the entertainment industry at all. ' The two-time Emmy winner first spilled the beans on her mystery man in her YouTube vlog Talk Your Head Off last week: 'It's really fun, like, I'm having fun. This guy lives in another state. Like, I don't know if it could ever be anything.

' 'I really am enjoying getting to know this guy, and I'm shocked because it's like he fell out of a parachute. ' The flame-haired funnywoman revealed that her new beau 'deals with' Asperger's syndrome and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder but he's 'super smart' and isn't intimidated by her fame





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Kathy Griffin Boyfriend Divorce Breakup Asperger's Syndrome Ocd

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