Katie Boulter Beats Viktorija Golubic in Hong Kong Open Opener, Will Face Claire Liu Next

Katie Boulter defeated Viktorija Golubic 6-2 7-6 (7-2) to reach the last 16 of the Hong Kong Open despite an umpiring incident that got under her skin. She will play American Claire Liu in the next round.

Katie Boulter defeated Viktorija Golubic 6-2 7-6 (7-2) to reach the last 16 of the Hong Kong Open, overcoming an incident that got under my skin, and will face American Claire Liu next.

The British number one was twice broken when serving for the match in the second set, having complained to the umpire when up 5-2 after a point was not replayed despite her being distracted by a noise from outside the court. Boulter, the world number 49 and eighth seed, was the losing finalist at the Hong Kong Open in 2024.

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Boulter Dominates Previous Meetings With Golubic

She had also beaten Golubic in dominant fashion when reaching the semi-finals at the Japan Open last month, a run that saw her reclaim top spot from Sonay Kartal as British number one. The win over Golubic was her fourth in five matches. It was interesting, Boulter said of her second-set wobble. I was playing some really good tennis.

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I feel like I should have closed it out but a couple of things happened. There was a little bit of interesting judgement which got under my skin a little bit and, usually, I am pretty good at batting it off but I was a little tired. It is end of season and it seemed to get to me but lesson learned, I managed to get over the line, she added.

The 30-year-old had been broken early on by the Swiss but hit back to win eight games in a row to take the first set and control the second. A superb passing winner at the net helped Boulter move 4-1 up before she squandered match point on Golubic serve and was then broken twice, but she held her nerve to first force a tiebreak and then take it. Boulter will play American Claire Liu in the next round.

Liu Advances To Set Up Boulter Clash

Liu advanced to set up the meeting with the British number one. The match will give Boulter a chance to continue her strong late-season form as she looks to build on her run to the Japan Open semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams suffered a 17th consecutive singles defeat as she was beaten by fellow American Mary Stoiana in the first round in Hong Kong. The 46-year-old, who is 597th in the women rankings, lost 6-2 6-3 to 23-year-old Stoiana, who is ranked 113th. Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, has not won a singles match since July 2025 and relies on wildcards to play WTA tournaments.

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Her defeat came in the same tournament where Boulter progressed, with the British player now carrying home hopes into the last 16. Boulter had got the better of Golubic in Osaka two weeks ago and repeated the feat in her Hong Kong opener. Despite the second-set drama, she ultimately triumphed in a tiebreak to take the match 6-2 7-6 (7-2), clinching a fourth win in five following on from her Japan Open semi-final run.