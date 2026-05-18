Katie Fears Never Hear From Her Husband After Being Ghosted

Katie Price was left worried and anxious after her husband Lee Andrews disappeared and later claimed to be squatting in a Dubai villa.

Katie Price , a 47-year-old former glamour model, expressed fear that her husband, 42-year-old Lee Andrews , may not contact her again as she claimed he was 'detained in a van with his hands tied ' after his disappearance.

Reports stated that Andrews was not kidnapped as previously assumed but was squatting in a run-down villa in Dubai. Katie's representative declined to comment. Clemmie Moodie, assistant editor of The Sun, reported that she was another victim of Lee's, after being defrauded of £1,000. Another ex-girlfriend of Lee, Crystal Janke, claimed he hoodwinked her with promises of a £1million return on an investment, leading to alleged waste of £123,000.

On Sunday, it was reported that Andrews' family had filed a report at the British Embassy in Dubai. The situation brought about anxiety and concern for Katie, who disclosed on Instagram that she was dealing with terrible 'anxiety and was overwhelmed' due to this troublesome week. It was also mentioned that 'his family' filed a report in London, a detail that Daily Mail didn't report





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Missing Van Hands Tied Interpol Crystal Janke £1 000 Scam £123 000 Scam

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Katie Price's mother-in-law accuses her of exploiting son in 'kidnapping' scandalTrisha Andrews, the mother-in-law of Katie Price, has accused the star of 'exploiting' her son in the midst of his 'kidnapping' scandal. Katie's fourth spouse, Lee, has been officially declared missing, five days after she last heard from him. Trisha has been fielding fans as a Facebook user wrote: 'I think everyone needs to leave her alone as she's not responsible for Prices drama queen antics'. Another user wrote: 'Is it really Trisha's fault what's going on, grow the f*k up all off ya, get ya own f*kin lifes and keep ya nose out hers'. Katie Price then hit out at impressonist and Britain's Got Talent star Francine Lewis for doing an impression of her plea for help. On Sunday, it was reported that Lee's family have filed a report at the British Embassy in Dubai. Katie previously said that their last conversation took place at 10pm on Wednesday as he travelled through the border at Hatta, but his phone then 'went dead'. She added that she had been in contact with the 'head of CID in Dubai' who was unable to locate him but confirmed he had 'not been detained'. A source close to Katie said: 'Lee is officially a missing person now. Katie is in constant contact with his family and is desperately worried. This is such a worrying, upsetting situation.

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