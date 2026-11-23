England cricketer Katie George has reinvented herself as a top-order batter after nine stress fractures in her back threatened her career. She topped the One-Day Cup averaging 77.55 and will tour India with England A.

England cricketer Katie George has reinvented herself as a top-order batter after a career-threatening run of injuries, and will travel to India with England A later this month.

The 26-year-old made her England debut in 2018 aged 18 as a tearaway fast bowler, playing seven internationals between March and July before injuries first hit that summer. George came close to walking away from the game last year. She had conversations with close family and her partner about whether cricket was taking too much out of her. She admitted she was pretty miserable during that period.

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Katie George Suffered Multiple Severe Injuries

The injury list is stark. George has suffered nine stress fractures in her back, tore the cartilage off her rib, and underwent ankle surgery. She says she has missed a lot of cricket. Unable to bowl because of her back and little more than a tailender with the bat, George was picked for teams purely for her athleticism and catching.

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She was sometimes called a specialist fielder, a label meant as a compliment but one that still stung. She says she felt like an empty uniform. For a long time George worried about becoming the Daniel Sturridge of cricket, referring to the injury-prone former Liverpool and England striker. She feared being known as what could have been, with all that talent wasted.

She found that really difficult and did not want to be that person. George said that over time people tell you that you are resilient and have been through so much. When injuries keep happening, the pressure builds and it gets harder. She added that you need to look brave, be resilient and show less emotion than you are feeling, but bottling that up can get quite tricky.

Then came her end-of-year appraisal at Warwickshire, which posed an uncomfortable question: quit or change something. George opted for the latter. Alongside coach Ali Maiden, an unlikely plan was hatched. George had more ducks than fifties at that point in her professional career, but the pair decided to build on flashes of potential and try to become a frontline batter.

George Decided To Become A Frontline Batter

Even George did not really believe at first. She said she always knew she was half decent at bowling but never had that feeling for batting. Throughout age groups and her first fifty at Western Storm, there were moments when it came off in a game but she had no idea how to replicate it, and she would always put it down to a fluke. The turnaround has been extraordinary.

Batting most regularly at number three, George topped the average tables for this season's One-Day Cup with a figure of 77.55. A 98 against Blaze in April was followed by a first professional century against Lancashire in June. An unbeaten ton against Durham rounded off the campaign. She even opened in the T20 Blast.

George credits Maiden for pushing and challenging her. She said it is crazy that it happened but there was a lot of hard work and she is very grateful to Ali. She wants to impact games and does not want to sit on the bench, noting she can do that from her sofa.

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As a result, George will travel to India for an England A tour that begins later this month. She is there alongside youngsters tipped for bright futures but also established names like Lauren Filer and Tilly Corteen-Colman. Her partner Issy Wong was named in the squads but has withdrawn because of injury. George said that during a team thing a couple of weeks ago they were asked what they are most proud of.

George Proud To Wear England Kit As Batter

Until the last few months it probably would have been her England debut. But once she thought about it, it was actually being stood in that team room as a batter and wearing the England kit again. She said if you had told her she would be here as a batter in England kit, she would definitely have laughed and said you were smoking something. Given her past, George would be wise not to look too far into the future.

She has not given up on bowling again regularly, nor is she ready to listen to advice to stop. She said such advice would fall on deaf ears, and she has been named Warwickshire captain for next season so will at least have the option to decide herself when to bowl.

Before then, England coach Charlotte Edwards, selector Lydia Greenway and England's new managing director of women's cricket Leah Poulton will all be in India for the upcoming tour, providing George the chance to impress. George said her dream would be to play a red-ball game for England. That is what she set out to do.

It is what she watched as a kid with her dad, and she vividly remembers her first ever Test match watching Jimmy Anderson running in and bowling. Whether she is able to, she does not know. Maybe it will be as a batter, which she said would be the biggest plot twist ever.