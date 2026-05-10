Katie Hind's Spotlight Newsletter: Rhian Sugden's 'Sexting Scandal' with Vernon Kay, Tess Daly's Marriage Split, and More

Get the week's hottest showbiz gossip from Katie Hind in the Spotlight newsletter. Rhian Sugden showcased her incredible figure in a plunging swimsuit as she took to Instagram on Thursday, 16 years after her 'sexting scandal' with Vernon Kay. Tess Daly announced her heartbreaking choice to split from Vernon, 52, on Friday following 23 years of marriage, admitting they agonised over the decision. They insist that the split is amicable and that they will continue to be supportive parents to their daughters Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

Get the week's hottest showbiz gossip from Katie Hind in the Spotlight newsletter. Sign up for Rhian Sugden showcased her incredible figure in a plunging swimsuit as she took to Instagram on Thursday, 16 years after her ' sexting scandal ' with Vernon Kay .

Tess Daly announced her heartbreaking choice to split from Vernon, 52, on Friday following 23 years of marriage, admitting they agonised over the decision. They insist that the split is amicable and that they will continue to be supportive parents to their daughters Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16. Back in 2010, Vernon was forced to make a public apology to Tess on BBC Radio 1 after a set of 'saucy messages' sent to Rhian, 39, came to light.

Just a day before the former couple announced their marriage split, Rhian shared stunning swimsuit snaps during a holiday in Nice with her husband Oliver Mellor. In 2020, Rhian claimed her 'sexting scandal' with Vernon ruined her career as she lamented the fact that he 'got away with it' after publicly apologising.

Rhian Sugden showcased her incredible figure in a plunging swimsuit as she took to Instagram on Thursday, 16 years after her 'sexting scandal' with Vernon Kay She said it still 'made her feel sick' that Vernon returned to his presenting duties afterwards and that she wishes she had never met him. Vernon promised live on air that he would no longer contact Rhian or the four other women he had been caught messaging at the time.

He continued to host his radio show and present All Star Family Fortunes following the scandal. She later spoke out about the scandal in a Channel 4 documentary, Page Three: The Naked Truth, where she said: 'He just got away with it. It ruined everything for me.

'I felt like I was going up and up with my career, and then that came along. I wish I'd never met him.

'He got to give an apology on the radio and just got to carry on, with Family Fortunes, ironically. It still makes me feel sick.

' On Friday Tess and Vernon - who wed in 2003 - told how they had agonised over the decision to go their separate ways. In a heartbreaking statement the two revealed they had decided to split after 'much consideration, and a deep sense of care and respect for one another'. Tess and Vernon also confirmed that the decision to separate was made 'amicably' and that 'no other parties' had been involved in the move.

Tess Daly announced her heartbreaking choice to split from Vernon, 52, on Friday following 23 years of marriage, admitting they agonised over the decision They insist that the split is amicable and that they will continue to be supportive parents to their daughters Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16 'This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire of what is best for both of us,' they said.

'We remain great friends and, most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority. 'There are no other parties involved in this decision. We kindly ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this transition together.

'We will not be making any further public comments. Tess and Vernon'. The couple, who also have a joint deal as food ambassadors for Marks and Spencers, live together in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, regularly posting together on Instagram. Last night friends of the couple expressed their shock at their split, with one remarking how they 'did not see it coming'. They added: 'It's very, very sad.





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Rhian Sugden Vernon Kay Sexting Scandal Tess Daly Marriage Split Marks And Spencers Instagram Beaconsfield Buckinghamshire

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